Volkswagen is now officially selling the Up! GTI, the company’s third member of its hot hatch division, in Europe, but U.S. buyers won’t be getting one. It’s a shame, because the pocket rocket is actually a pretty charming and affordable small car.

But before the Up! GTI, Volkswagen had an equally cool car in this entry-level hot hatch segment. The Lupo GTI was actually more powerful than its successor – its 1.6-liter, 16-valve four cylinder naturally aspirated engine had 123 horsepower (92 kilowatts) versus the Up! GTI’s 113 hp (84 kW) coming from a turbocharged three-cylinder motor.

Interestingly, Volkswagen promoted the car as a true successor to the original first-generation Golf GTI and a competitor to the Mini Cooper at the same time. A mid-life refresh brought a six-speed gearbox and an improved throttle response to make it even more desirable.

The folks over at PacificCoastAuto, which showed us this amazing AMG-tuned Mitsubishi Galant late last year, have filmed a pretty rare example of the Lupo GTI – a Japanese-spec model from the facelift generation in a very good overall condition, exported to Canada. It has many cool features, which were otherwise not available on the regular Lupo, including bi-xenon headlights, 15-inch Bathurst alloy wheels, red stitching for the interior, and lovely twin central exhausts.

The GTI is not the only interesting version of the Lupo. Back in the early 2000s, Volkswagen wanted to create the first production vehicle consuming as little as three liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, which equals to about 78 miles per gallon. It had a three-cylinder 1.2-liter diesel engine with a turbocharger and direct injector, producing a peak power of 61 hp (45 kW). It was mated to a tiptronic transmission and had an engine start-stop system.

In order to achieve its goal, the German automaker decided to use lightweight aluminum and magnesium alloys for the doors, hood, rear hatch, seat frames, engine block, wheels, and suspension, lowering the weight to only 1,830 pounds (830 kilograms). It sounded awful, but was really economical.

Note: We've attached the original press release for the Lupo GTI.

Source: PacificCoastAuto on YouTube