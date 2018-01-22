Update: Organizers of the Chicago Auto Show have contacted Motor1 to clarify that the original information about the GT500 was posted "in error," and that the car is not expected to debut in the Windy City. -Ed.

Ford’s first official teaser for the upcoming Shelby GT500 Mustang, revealed about a week ago, could be preparing us for the imminent debut of the vehicle during the Chicago Auto Show early next month. This information was brought to our attention by our friends at Mustang6G, but their story was taken down over the weekend.

According to it, the GT500 should make its debut during the first press day of the show, February 8, but the list of premieres on the event’s official site is no longer listing it under the Debut Vehicle and Vehicles on Display categories. Given that, we can’t confirm the information at this moment, but we expect more details from the automaker in the coming days.

Mustang6G points out that the Ford Performance division has a tradition of showing fast cars in Chicago, which stretches all the way back to the Mustang SVT Cobra and F-150 SVT Lightning from the 90s.

Ford already confirmed the pony car will be powered by a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. It is based on the same unit that is under the hood of the GT350 and GT350R, but will be tuned to deliver more than 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). According to some rumors, the supercharger alone will have a displacement of 2.6 liters and will boost to output figure to 750 hp (559 kW). As far as the gearbox is concerned, we expect to see the first-ever GT500 automatic using the 10-speed auto from the F-150 Raptor.

Ford says the new GT500 will be the most powerful street-legal production vehicle it has ever made, even more powerful than the GT supercar with its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 motor. The new super Mustang should be really fast in a straight line and we are eager to see if it will also offer some of the GT350’s agility.

Source: Mustang6G