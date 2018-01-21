Porsche is producing a fantastic video series answering all those pesky Porsche questions you were too embarrassed to ask. So far, the automaker has explained how the company got its name and the origin of the 911 moniker. Now, the series is tackling pronunciation issues. Let’s just say there’s a reason people abbreviate Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe as PDK.

Porsche isn’t shy about calling Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe one of the most complicated German words to speak. The word directly translates to Porsche Dual-Clutch Transmission. Even in the video, the word is spoken so fast it’s hard even to catch how the word is properly pronounced. Trying to say the word elicits memories of dental Novocain injected into the gums and hours of drool sliding down the chin. It’s not a good look.

Along with an all-too-brief lesson on pronunciation, Porsche also gives a bit of history about the Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe. The transmission first popped up in the 1960s when the automaker began experimenting in motorsports. Then in the 1980s, Porsche put the PDK in the Porsche 956 Group C race cars. However, while Porsche experimented with the transmission for the better part of a century, it wasn’t until the 2000s when the company introduced the transmission in the 997 911. There were dual-clutch transmissions before the PDK, but Porsche quickly became a leader in durability and reliability. Maybe all those years of perfecting the technology paid off.

If you want to sound fancy when you’re out at the bar with your automotive friends, take some time to learn how to pronounce Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe. And make sure you pronounce it before you’ve had one too many beers. It’s an impressive feat of linguistics to pronounce it sober let alone slightly buzzed. Obviously, you could abbreviate it to PDK or be a heathen and call it a Porsche dual-clutch transmission. The choice is yours.

Source: Porsche via YouTube