What’s fast, exactly? Is it a sensation? Numbers on a speedometer? Maye it’s all relative. The feeling of speed in a Mazda Miata is by no means numerically fast. However, it’s the sensation of speed that draws enthusiasts to the roadster. So, is it disappointing it takes the BMW 740Le in the video nearly a minute to reach its top speed? Or does it fall in a camp of remarkability because it’s almost a two-and-a-half-ton land yacht powered by a four-cylinder engine and a battery?

On paper, the 740Le should be a snail. It’s a nearly 5,000-pound luxury couch on wheels with a partly turbocharged 2.0-liter engine the hood assisted by a 9.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. It has an all-electric range of just 14 miles and all-wheel drive. It makes 322 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. That’s not a lot of power.

However, a run to 60 mph takes just 5.1 seconds. That’s quick enough. In the video, it takes the BMW around 26 seconds to hit 220 kph (136 mph), which it does with ease. However, the next 26 seconds or so are needed to accelerate the last 40 kph (25 mph) to the car's top speed. Thirteen of those seconds are spent accelerating the last 10 kph (6 mph). It’s fascinating to watch how the BMW’s acceleration slow as it nears its top speed because, you know, physics.

Maybe the fact the 740Le takes nearly a minute to reach its top speed doesn’t matter one bit. It’s not a car designed to embody the sensation of speed. It’s designed as a fuel-efficient luxury sedan wrapped in a subdued package. No, the BMW 740Le won’t win a race anytime soon, but it is plenty powerful to keep up with traffic and blast ahead of cars on the highway. And isn’t that what matters?

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube