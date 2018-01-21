The very first 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 with VIN 001 sold tonight at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. for $925,000. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its Building for America's Bravest program.

The Siller family started the foundation to honor the memory of their brother Stephen who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2011, as a New York City firefighter. The program builds smart homes for catastrophically injured service members returning home and first responders. Each home is custom designed to the needs of the individual while also being energy efficient, easily accessible, and automated.

The Corvette ZR1 sold tonight is the very first example ever produced. It packs a hand-built supercharge supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8 engine making 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. The winning bidder will get to select if they want a ZR1 coupe or convertible and whether it comes equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission with active rev matching or the available eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

This is the fastest, most advanced Corvette ever produced. The supercar extensively uses carbon fiber and a sophisticated aerodynamic setup. Magnetic ride control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are just a few of the performance parts the ZR1 comes with as standard.

When Barret-Jackson announced it was selling the first ZR1 for charity, Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said, “We’re incredibly fortunate to have the resources to support wonderful organizations that strive to make a difference for so many people in need. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $96 million for charity and those funds, along with the generous donations that will be raised in Scottsdale, bring much needed relief to countless people through many great charities.”

It's always nice to see the automotive industry and collectors come together for a good cause.

Source: Barrett-Jackson