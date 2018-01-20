It’s possible that you may, at some blissful point in time, sit in a Porsche 959. A select few may even get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to drive one. However, we’re here to say you will never, ever have the pleasure of experiencing a 959 on gravel. Never say never? Yeah, we’re saying it. Never.

That’s too bad, because the 959 was actually designed – at least in part – for such fun. Just about everyone knows the tie-in to Group B and its victory in the 1986 Paris-Dakar Rally. Now, a new rally game called Gravel hopes to digitally convey the experience and Porsche wants you to know about it, courtesy of the video posted above.

We don’t know too much about this game. In fact, the release date of February 27 comes to us not from the official Gravel website, but from the Porsche’s video description. Information we can gleam from the website says it will be a cross-platform title, available for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Descriptions found in various categories on the site say Gravel will have several different racing styles and an open map with “believable physics.”

Our initial impression is that Gravel will deliver arcade-style game play, and from what we can see in the video, action does seem to lean heavily in that direction. That’s not always a bad thing, though the overall look of both the cars and the racing in this admittedly short clip isn’t terribly impressive. Along with the 959, Porsche fans can also pilot a 924 GTS though to be honest, in-game footage we round of a Group A Toyota Celica battling with a Cosworth Escort, Lancia Delta Integrale, and other rally legends from the '90s has us all nostalgic as well.

Gravel looks interesting, and hey, there’s a 959 in the mix so that’s a plus. We’ll still have to wait at least a month before taking the title for a test drive, but Porsche feels the game is good enough for its 1980s game-changing supercar.

Source: Porsche, Milestone Team, Gravelvideogame.com