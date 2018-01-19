A Motor1.com reader caught BMW testing the next-gen 3 Series on the Autobahn near Munich, Germany, in December, and a new spy video has now provided a look at the sedan on the move. The clip even comes with a mellow soundtrack, too.

BMW's designers don't overhaul the 3 Series' look. The kidney grilles appear broader, and the headlights have a more slanted appearance. There's no mistaking this as anything but a 3 Series, though.

Underneath the familiar appearance, the 3 Series moves to BMW's CLAR platform that's already underneath the latest 5 Series and 7 Series. The new sedan should be about the same overall size, but a longer wheelbase means a boost in passenger space. The vehicle's weight should fall by around 88 pounds (40 kilograms), too.

Inside, a new instrument panel will include analog gauges and a digital display in the center. Rather than Mercedes' use of a pair of cleanly integrated screens for instruments and infotainment, BMW continues to put its unit on top of the dashboard.

An array of internal combustion engines would remain in the lineup. Until the next-gen M3 arrives, the M340i would occupy the top of the range with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Plus, there will two plug-in hybrid variants – the 330e and 325e. A fully electric version will likely arrive during the new model's lifetime.

Look for the new 3 Series to debut at an auto show in 2018. A new generation of the 4 Series coupe won't be too far behind, and it'll likely spawn a new Gran Coupe four-door as a more stylish alternative to the basic sedan.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube