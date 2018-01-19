After months of spy photos, the new and improved Ram 1500 is finally here. The handsome pickup made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show earlier in the week, and came complete with a sculpted new fascia, a lighter body, and even an off-road ready Rebel trim. But it wasn't only the trucks on display that had people talking, it was whispers of 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Hellcat model.

If we’re to believe new reports from the website AllPar, Ram engineers are secretly hard at work on a Hellcat-powered pickup. Insiders suggest that the company is readying the 707-hp truck for its debut in just a few months, and that it will come with a number of design elements borrowed from the TRX concept. The most telling clue comes by way of a few official images.

In press photos of the new Ram (pictured above), the UConnect screen time was set to 7:07… the same amount of power found in the Hellcat Hemi V8, of course. For what it’s worth, the Ram Rebel was the only model pictured in the press release with the 7:07 time, but being the sportiest model of the bunch, it would make sense for it to be equipped with the engine.

Our rendering artists have previously imagined a Ram Hellcat, complete with new styling cues like a blacked-out grille, matching dark-finished wheels, and bigger openings in the front fascia to accommodate the larger engine. Let's hope it looks something like that. The Ram Hellcat would be a welcomed successor to the SRT-10 that was introduced in 2004 with a 500-hp (373-kW) 8.3-liter V10.

Until Ram officially confirms the arrival of a 707-hp pickup, we’ll have to make do with the rest of the range. Available with either a 3.6-liter V6 with a standard mild hybrid system, or a 5.7-liter V8, the 2019 Ram 1500 delivers 305 hp (227 kW) and 395 hp (294 kW), respectively. We don’t know how much the new pickup will cost yet, unfortunately, but we should know more closer to an on-sale date of later this quarter.

Source: Allpar