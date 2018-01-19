The Bullitt is back; Ford showed off the special edition Mustang earlier in the week at the Detroit Auto Show. With a few iconic styling cues – including the same Dark Highland Green exterior and black wheels found on the original movie car – and even more power, the 2019 Bullitt Mustang is special indeed. If you’re lucky (and wealthy), you could take home the very first example ever built.

Heading to auction as part of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale, the Bullitt Mustang wearing VIN 001 will cross the block later this afternoon. Lot #3006 will go under the hammer at 7:30 PM EST this evening, and though the auction house doesn't give an estimate as to how much it might cost, it’s listed at no reserve, with all of the proceeds benefitting charity.

The muscle car was donated by Ford and the McQueen estate, and all proceeds of the sale will benefit Boys Republic. The nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls, including Steve McQueen, who graduated from the facility in 1946.

Under the hood the Bullitt Mustang comes with an upgraded 5.0-liter V8 off the Mustang GT delivering "at least" 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. Estimated top speed is listed at 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour), and all that power comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

The match the exterior, the cabin is finished in a few subtle green and chrome accents, including the all-new black leather Recaro seats with green stitching in the headrests. Opt for the Bullitt Electronics Package, and buyers can add on features like navigation, memory seats, an upgraded sound system, and assorted driver assists.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt will go on sale later this summer. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: Barrett-Jackson