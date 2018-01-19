The Jeep Renegade has a refresh on the way, and new spy shots let us see the little crossover on the road. These photos provide more views of the body than the recently leaked photos. Unfortunately, this one wears considerable camouflage that conceals the changes.

The refreshed Renegade's front end features a new fascia, but the body cladding here hides the precise changes. This test mule doesn't have the new headlights from the one in the previous leak, which suggests this vehicle has placeholder units. The leaked images showed the Renegade with updates like new two-tone trim and sharper edges for the grille openings.

Unfortunately, the camouflage at the back does an especially good job of concealing the updates. Taped panels on the rear suggest revise sculpting for the hatchback. The taillights are the same as the current model, though.

These spy shots provide a much better view of the refreshed Renegade's cabin. Jeep engineers keep most of the interior concealed, but the new center stack is visible. The changes match what's on view in the recent leak, including a revised infotainment system. The screen appears bigger than the existing 6.5-inch display – the largest size currently available in the Renegade. Buttons no longer surround it, and there are dials underneath.

There are no details about any mechanical changes for the Renegade yet. The current model is available with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a 1.4-liter turbocharged four. Buyers can select between front- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Look for the refreshed Renegade to premiere at an auto show at some point in 2018. Expect it to go on sale in time for the 2019 model year.

Source: Automedia