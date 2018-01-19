The current third generation Hyundai Tucson is arguably one of the best-looking SUVs on the market today, but it is also starting to show its age. It was officially revealed during the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, and now Hyundai is preparing it for a mid-cycle facelift.

Seen in the attached gallery is a heavily camouflaged prototype of the refreshed vehicle, photographed during cold winter tests. Our spies told us it is currently being benchmarked against some of its main rivals, including the Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.

The full body covering isn’t letting us see much of the facelifted Tucson, but we can confirm there will be no dimensional changes. The overall shape of the vehicle will remain untouched, too, but the front end will be significantly revised with new headlights, bumper, and radiator grille.

Don’t look for a big refresh inside the cabin too, as, most likely, it will be limited to new upholstery options and a new version of the company’s infotainment system. We won’t rule out the chance of seeing Hyundai’s Intelligent Personal Agent in the facelifted Tucson, too.

Depending on the market, the Tucson can be ordered with a number of gasoline and diesel engines. In the United States, the SUV is offered with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated unit, generating 164 horsepower (122 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters) of torque, and a 1.6-liter turbo GDI motor with 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque.

In Europe, there’s also a 1.6-liter NA engine, as well as two diesels – 1.6 and 2.0 CRDi, with the latter available in two power stages. The gas options can be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

At this point, it’s not clear whether new engine options will be added, but we expect the range to carry on without significant changes.

