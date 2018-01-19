First world problem: Wanting to buy a brand new RS6 Sedan but Audi is only selling an Avant. But like the saying goes, there’s a solution for everything. Meet the “unofficial” RS6 Sedan C7, a high-performance sedan like the automotive world has rarely seen. Bear in mind it’s not the only one out there as at least another similar vehicle exists.

This menacing RS6 started out in life as a standard S6 before getting all the upgrades exclusive to the RS6 Avant. Well, maybe “exclusive” is not the right term to use anymore. The owner decided to go all out by modifying his prized possession to the exact specifications of the RS6 Avant Performance launched late 2015 when the RS7 Sportback received an identical pack.

While the regular S6 has to make do with “only” 450 horsepower from its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, the special RS6 seen here has a monstrous 600 hp to perfectly match its source of inspiration. Like you would come to expect from an RS model, the all-black sedan has received the typical oval exhaust tips and is as close to the real RS6 as possible.

It must have been hugely expensive to promote the S6 to RS levels, but that’s the price to pay for having such a special car. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is estimated to take 3.4 seconds or a full second quicker than the S6. As a matter of fact, it’s actually quicker than the heavier RS6 Avant Performance as the ultimate Audi wagon needs 3.7 seconds to complete the task. No word about top speed, but it should be in the same ballpark as the wagon’s 189.5 mph (305 kph) when fitted with the optional dynamic package.

Although we would take the Avant over the Sedan any day, there’s no denying this is a very desirable car for fans of the four rings.

Photos, Video: Auditography