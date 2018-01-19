Between talks of an SUV and a fully electric model, some may have forgotten Ferrari is putting the finishing touches on what will be one of the most desirable cars to carry the prancing horse in recent times. We’re talking about a hardcore version of the 488 GTB believed to bring back the fabled “GTO” moniker. It has already been listed as the “488 Special Series Coupe” in a document from the California Air Resources Board, so we definitely know that it’s coming.

Likely to debut in less than two months at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the go-faster 488 was previewed in a dealer meeting via several slideshows containing some of the juicy technical specifications. While the meeting was obviously held behind closed doors, someone snuck in his smartphone and took a few images, which he then shared with a Ferrari-focused website.

Here is what to expect from the meaner 488.

It’s going to feature the most powerful Ferrari V8 engine ever made with the “highest power increase vs donor car for a V8 special series.” Derived from the engine installed in the 488 Challenge, the revamped unit is set to be approximately 10 percent lighter than the powertrain inside the 488 GTB and will deliver a “unique track-like sound.” Although an exact number regarding the output was not disclosed, rumor has it the 488 GTO (or whatever it will be called) is going to hit the 700-hp sweet spot.

Expect a healthy weight loss as one of the slideshows revealed the new model from Maranello is going to make extensive use of carbon fiber: front and rear bumpers, hood, and rear spoiler. Not only that, but the alloy wheels are going to be a whopping 40 percent lighter than those of the GTB and will be wrapped in new Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.

More carbon fiber will reside inside the cabin where Ferrari is going to use it for the dashboard and central tunnel. In an effort to shave off weight as much as possible, there’s not going to be a glove box, while the floor panels will be made from aluminum. A pair of body-hugging racing seats will round off the changes.

Aside from featuring more power while losing weight, the 488 GTO will be 20% more aerodynamically efficient than the “regular” model and will take after the aforementioned Challenge race car. Other tidbits revealed in the slideshows include an “extremely direct steering ratio,” optimized gearbox, and a new version of the sideslip management system.

Rumor has it the new 488 GTO is going to be faster than the LaFerrari, but we’ll just have to wait and see about that…

Source: FerrariPhotoPage.com