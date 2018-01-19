Ladies and gentlemen, prepare for a prime example of tow company asshatery and bureaucratic nonsense at its absolute worst. In the middle of all this is a man named Philip Corsano, a Seattle resident who used to own a 1998 Jaguar XJ8. We say that because last summer, while he was away on an extended work contract with the U.S. Navy, the city towed his car which he’d left parked on the street in front of his house. Now, in all fairness, most large cities have ordinances for cars parked on city streets, and in this case the time limit was 72 hours. Yes, Corsano should have known that, but this is just the beginning of a massive red-tape cluster buster that’s still ongoing.

Photo courtesy The Seattle Times

The Seattle Times has the full story, and it’s absolutely worth the read to get all the details. The short version is that, after trying unsuccessfully to claim his Jag from the towing company (while still halfway around the world), the towing outfit auctioned it off to the highest bidder, obviously without his consent. Once Corsano returned home it got worse, because bills started showing up in the mail. They were toll costs for Evergreen Point Floating Bridge in Seattle … accumulated by the Jag that had been taken away from him and sold.

Either the Jag's new owner didn’t properly fill out registration paperwork, or maybe it had something to do with the shady way the whole thing went down. Whatever the case, the bills – and the crimes – started to add up. The biggest fine was $450 for parking in a handicapped spot, with the most recent being just a few days ago for expired license plates.

As you would expect, Corsano has gone to the courts in Seattle to fight the tickets, allegedly with solid proof that his Jaguar had been towed away and sold to someone else prior to the offenses. According to the report, the city even has an administrative note in court records stating this, but Seattle still holds him liable for all offenses. Why? Because apparently the courts think he’s still the legal owner of the car. Despite the note in the record. Despite his proof. Seriously Seattle?

It goes without saying that there’s something seriously off about all this. The initial towing part we get – ordinances are in place for a reason. What all transpired after the car was towed, however, sounds crazy suspicious. Either the car was “sold” to a habitual traffic offender, or it’s in the hands of someone who knows exactly what’s going on. As for the city basically giving Corsano a big FU, that’s straight-up blind bureaucracy at its best. Obviously something is messed up somewhere, but nobody seems interested in doing anything about it.

Hopefully, Corsano gets through to someone with a basic grasp of common sense, or possibly, a lawyer. We’ll be keeping tabs on this saga and update the post as fresh news becomes available.

Source: The Seattle Times