Spy shots already indicate that the Camaro has a major refresh on the way for the 2019 model year, and evidence now suggests that the addition of a seven-speed manual gearbox could be among the upgrades for the Bowtie's pony car. The information comes from the California Air Resources Board's emissions certification for GM's 6.2-liter V8. Autoguide first discovered this info.

Under transmission type for the Camaro, the 2019 model year filing (left) lists the certification as covering a six-speed manual, seven-speed manual, and eight speed automatic. The document carries a date of January 12, 2018. For comparison, the latest document for these engines from the 2018 model year came from August 15, 2017, and it didn't show the seven-speed manual.

The availability of two manual gearboxes for the 2019 Camaro seems like an odd decision. Perhaps the seven-speed is exclusive to a specific option package or to certain trim levels.

The extensive camouflage to Camaro test mules suggests that a major styling refresh is among the changes for the 2019 model year. Expect infotainment upgrades in the cabin and probably trim changes, too.

This filing indicates that the 6.2-liter V8 remains in the lineup, but other engine changes remain a mystery. Earlier rumors speculate that the 10-speed automatic would find a greater place in the lineup. While this document makes no mention of the 10-speed, automakers can amend documents with CARB throughout the year, so the situation is subject to change.

A batch of spy photos shows Chevy testing the refreshed model with a Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang. This suggests the Blue Oval's current top pony car is a performance benchmark for at least some 2019 Camaro models.

Look for the 2019 Camaro to debut at an auto show in the first half of 2018. Sales would probably start in the fall.

Source: Autoguide, California Air Resources Board, 2