The same filing from last year didn't include a mention of the seven-speed manual.

Spy shots already indicate that the Camaro has a major refresh on the way for the 2019 model year, and evidence now suggests that the addition of a seven-speed manual gearbox could be among the upgrades for the Bowtie's pony car. The information comes from the California Air Resources Board's emissions certification for GM's 6.2-liter V8. Autoguide first discovered this info.

Chevrolet Camaro CARB Filing
Chevrolet Camaro CARB Filing

Under transmission type for the Camaro, the 2019 model year filing (left) lists the certification as covering a six-speed manual, seven-speed manual, and eight speed automatic. The document carries a date of January 12, 2018. For comparison, the latest document for these engines from the 2018 model year came from August 15, 2017, and it didn't show the seven-speed manual.

The availability of two manual gearboxes for the 2019 Camaro seems like an odd decision. Perhaps the seven-speed is exclusive to a specific option package or to certain trim levels.  

More 2019 Camaro News:

The extensive camouflage to Camaro test mules suggests that a major styling refresh is among the changes for the 2019 model year. Expect infotainment upgrades in the cabin and probably trim changes, too.

This filing indicates that the 6.2-liter V8 remains in the lineup, but other engine changes remain a mystery. Earlier rumors speculate that the 10-speed automatic would find a greater place in the lineup. While this document makes no mention of the 10-speed, automakers can amend documents with CARB throughout the year, so the situation is subject to change.

A batch of spy photos shows Chevy testing the refreshed model with a Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang. This suggests the Blue Oval's current top pony car is a performance benchmark for at least some 2019 Camaro models.

Look for the 2019 Camaro to debut at an auto show in the first half of 2018. Sales would probably start in the fall.

Source: Autoguide, California Air Resources Board, 2

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Lineup Spy Photos

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo
54 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Spy Photo

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Camaro

MSRP $26,900

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

Chevy Camaro evolution from 1967 to 2017
Chevy Camaro evolution from 1967 to 2017
2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition
2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition
New 2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Photos
New 2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Photos
1968 Yenko Camaro Auction
1968 Yenko Camaro Auction
2019 Chevy Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
2019 Chevy Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Shots
2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Shots
Photo by: Automedia