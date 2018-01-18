The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class won't be available at dealers until late 2018. However, the company already has some pre-production examples done, like the one that appears in this video.

The new G-Class is 2.1 inches (53 millimeters) longer, 4.8 inches (122 mm) wider, and 0.3 inches (7.62 mm) taller than the previous-gen model, but the extra size isn't evident when looking at the rugged SUV. At a quick glance, the latest SUV can appear identical to the old one, though.

Check out Motor1.com's side-by-side comparison for a deeper look, but there are a few differences that immediately distinguish the two vehicles. If only the front or rear are visible, then check out how the fender flares integrate into the bumper. On the new G-Class, they connect together in a unified way, but the pieces are clearly separate on the previous generation.

The job of identifying the latest SUV is even easier if the doors are on display. If their corners are rounded, then you're looking at the new G-Class. In comparison, the edges were sharp on the old SUV.

This video doesn't show the G-Class' cabin, but that's where the biggest improvements are. Better packaging means there's more room for occupants. The interior design also looks much more modern, and customers can even specify a pair of digital screens for the instruments and infotainment.

At launch, the G-Class is only available as the G550. It uses the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that's available throughout the Mercedes lineup. It produces 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) and routes through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Three independently locking differentials let drivers direct the power to the preferred axle if the ground gets really slippery. The revised design also boosts the fording depth by 3.9 inches (99 mm) for even better deep-water capability.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube