Hyundai could be unveiling its new Santa Fe SUV next month in South Korea, but the current round of spy photos for the revamped people mover still show plenty of camouflage over pretty much the entire vehicle. In fact, earlier spy shots gave us a better look at the SUV’s fresh face, which certainly resembles the new Kona.

This model is said to be the new Santa Fe Sport, testing in a decidedly winter environment. The Sport will continue on as a five-passenger SUV, while the larger Santa Fe is thought to be growing even more with seating for eight passengers. The manufacturer could also give it a new name to help people differentiate between the models, which apparently causes some confusion among buyers. The super-sized Santa Fe – or whatever it may be called – will also let Hyundai better compete with the likes of Toyota and Nissan in the insanely competitive SUV segment.

The February-debut rumor surfaced through The Korean Car Blog last month, but didn’t offer any sources for the information. Hyundai has said that two new SUVs are scheduled for debuts in 2018, though the current Santa Fe was actually refreshed in 2016 for the 2017 model year. If a debut does take place next month, we likely won’t see production vehicles until late in the year as 2019 models.

Whenever that does happen, expect the new Santa Fe to adopt Hyundai’s latest styling trends along with updated interiors that feature new infotainment systems. A heads-up display is also rumored to grace the SUV line. Engines could carry over from the current line, meaning a choice of naturally aspirated or turbocharged four-cylinder mills, or a larger V6. Considering we’ve also seen prototypes on the Nürburgring, some kind of performance variant might not be out of the question.

Source: Automedia