Rowan Atkinson auctioning off a pair of modern classics

Have you ever wanted to own Mr. Bean's car? Well now's your chance... sort of.

Famed comedy actor Rowan Atkinson is auctioning off a pair of his own cars at Silverstone Auctions' Race Retro Classic Car Sale on February 24th and 25th. Up on the block will be Atkinson's Mercedes 500E and Lancia Thema 8.32 Series 1.

The rare pair is pretty special.

The Mercedes 500E is a hand-built masterpiece. It's actually the second such car owned by Atkinson, and has only covered around 85,000 miles (about 136,800 kilometers) from new – new being 1993. He purchased it in 2015 after aiming to find the best example of the car available. This silver 5-liter V8-powered sedan is what he found. Inside, the cabin is trimmed in basic gray cloth-upholstery, apparently preferred by Atkinson to the standard leather finish. There's also walnut detailing and a leather-covered steering wheel. The car is also offered with a comprehensive history file, original book pack, and spare set of keys.

Atkinson's Lancia is even more special, at least in the U.K. where just 20 are currently registered. The Johnny English star has owned the Ferrari-powered sports sedan for the last seven years and naturally, with it being as 1990s Lancia, a great deal of money has been spent running, maintaining, and improving the car in that time.

Finished in Red with a beige velour upholstery, the left hand drive car is, as expected, also in fantastic condition.

Atkinson is very much a car buff. He previously sold his 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage, for £10,000 (around $13,900 at current exchange rates) above its pre-auction lower estimate, and back in 2015 he sold his beloved purple McLaren F1 for a staggering £8 million ($11.1M in today's money). A crazy amount for any car, of course, but made all the more ridiculous given that the Gordon Murray-designed masterpiece had been crashed twice in its lifetime, equating to nearly £1.5M ($2.08M) in repair bills. Ouch.

Source: Silverstone Auctions