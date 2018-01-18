With 400 horsepower coming from a five-cylinder, 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, it’s safe to say the Audi RS3 Sportback has more than enough oomph for a car of its size. But for those hard to please, ABT Sportsline can quench their almost insatiable thirst for power with a new upgrade pack. It will take the hot hatchback and its equally hot sedan to levels of power eclipsing some of the supercars that came out in the 1990s.

A follow-up to the already impressive 460-hp kit, the new ABT Power R dials the five-cylinder engine to an immense 500 hp (368 kW). With great power comes great responsibility, so naturally the tuners had to fiddle with the braking system. It now encompasses massive 380-mm rotors lurking behind ABT’s own 19- and 20-inch wheels to ensure an optimal amount of stopping power.

There’s no word about torque just yet, but surely the custom kit has dialed it well beyond the standard 354 pound feet (480 Newton-meters). ABT can also optimize the suspension springs and anti-roll bars, while a height-adjustable suspension is currently in the works. A custom exhaust system with quad 102-mm matte black tips makes the most of the five-cylinder’s glorious soundtrack.

It would be interesting to see how faster the custom RS3 is compared to the standard Audi version, which is already a mini supercar by doing 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and topping out at 174 mph (280 kph) with the electronic top speed limiter raised.

The aftermarket specialist can nicely round off the upgrades with a subtle visual exterior kit encompassing a front spoiler lip, grille add-on with “RS3” logo, along with a rear skirt set. Those willing to go all out can also customize the interior with an assortment of carbon fiber components, new floor mats, and other accessories.

Source: ABT