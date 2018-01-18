On a scale of 1 to 10 for hotness, this hatch is a certified 11.
With 400 horsepower coming from a five-cylinder, 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, it’s safe to say the Audi RS3 Sportback has more than enough oomph for a car of its size. But for those hard to please, ABT Sportsline can quench their almost insatiable thirst for power with a new upgrade pack. It will take the hot hatchback and its equally hot sedan to levels of power eclipsing some of the supercars that came out in the 1990s.
A follow-up to the already impressive 460-hp kit, the new ABT Power R dials the five-cylinder engine to an immense 500 hp (368 kW). With great power comes great responsibility, so naturally the tuners had to fiddle with the braking system. It now encompasses massive 380-mm rotors lurking behind ABT’s own 19- and 20-inch wheels to ensure an optimal amount of stopping power.
There’s no word about torque just yet, but surely the custom kit has dialed it well beyond the standard 354 pound feet (480 Newton-meters). ABT can also optimize the suspension springs and anti-roll bars, while a height-adjustable suspension is currently in the works. A custom exhaust system with quad 102-mm matte black tips makes the most of the five-cylinder’s glorious soundtrack.
It would be interesting to see how faster the custom RS3 is compared to the standard Audi version, which is already a mini supercar by doing 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and topping out at 174 mph (280 kph) with the electronic top speed limiter raised.
The aftermarket specialist can nicely round off the upgrades with a subtle visual exterior kit encompassing a front spoiler lip, grille add-on with “RS3” logo, along with a rear skirt set. Those willing to go all out can also customize the interior with an assortment of carbon fiber components, new floor mats, and other accessories.
Source: ABT
Compact class with world-class tuning: the ABT RS3 with 500 HP
The revised Audi RS 3 Sportback and the new RS 3 limousine have only recently been available. RS models traditionally represent the highest level of performance and equipment. Even so, ABT Sportsline, the market leader for tuning Audi and VW group vehicles, still sees room for improvement and presents the ABT RS3 with ABT Power R and 500 HP (368 kW) and improved driving dynamics. And thanks to the specially developed and adapted engine control unit, it comes without additional wear and fuel consumption. The standard Audi RS 3 comes with 400 HP (294 kW) but ABT Sportsline already produced a performance upgrade with 460 HP (339 kW) before. With ABT Suspension Springs and ABT Anti-Roll Bars, the ABT RS3 perfectly brings the power of the 5-cylinder in-line engine with 2.5 liters onto the road. Moreover, the tuner already develops a special ABT Damper Setup in cooperation with its partner KW automotive. The objective is to create both a sporty and comfortable driving experience. The multi valve technology makes it possible to finetune the damping force with regard to rebound and bump. Thus, customers from all over the world can experience the typical handling of an ABT RS3.
The ABT Brake Upgrade Kit, which hides behind the 19 and 20 inch rims in ABT DR, ER-C, ER-F or FR design and features giant 380 mm discs, always stops the ABT RS3 precisely. For the interior, the Bavaria-based company offers different finishing upgrades in carbon and integrated entrance lights with the ABT branding, a gearshift lever badge, and the start/stop button. The rear of the Audi also gets a glossy black rear skirt set consisting of rear muffler channel and, for brilliant sound and looks, an ABT Exhaust System with two 102 mm double pipes in matte black.
In regards to the design, ABT Sportsline does not miss the opportunity to complement the ABT RS3 with a number of additional aerodynamic elements and interior finishing upgrades to make it stand out. The ABT RS3 comes with a front skirt add on, a front grille add on with RS3 logo, the rear skirt set, and different ABT RS3 finishing upgrades for the interior. This car really has a gift for sports!