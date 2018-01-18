It seems like new rumors crop up on an almost monthly basis about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merging, selling, or otherwise doing something with its various automotive brands. According to Automotive News Europe, the latest is that Chinese manufacturer Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC) might be seeking to buy a portion of FCA, and in particular, Jeep. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne denied those rumors, however, at the Detroit Auto Show last Monday during a press conference. According to the report, Marchionne said the company has “no intention of breaking it up and giving anything to the Chinese.”

If this sort-of sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. Back in August we reported on rumors that FCA was in the crosshairs of Chinese manufacturers for a takeover, with Great Wall and GAC coincidently being names tossed around. There is a partnership in place between FCA and GAC for selling Jeeps in the Chinese market, and Marchionne is reported to have recently said FCA could be helping GAC enter the U.S. market, something that is expected to happen in 2019.

No matter how you cut it, then, it seems there’s a lot of talk going on between the two automakers.

In the past year alone, reports have said FCA considered selling Maserati, floated a possible merger with Hyundai, and Marchionne himself said he would consider selling both Jeep and Ram if the circumstances were right. That’s all in addition to the aforementioned Chinese purchase rumors.

2017 was a pretty good year for FCA, at least when it comes to pickup trucks and SUVs. Ram surpassed Chevrolet for a spell to claim the number two spot in trucks behind Ford, though Chevy reclaimed the runner-up position by the end of the year. If any sort of sale was on the table, we image it would have to be one sweet deal.

Source: Automotive News Europe