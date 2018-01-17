In 2015, Cadillac confirmed plans to produce a crossover below the XT5 in 2018, and the time has finally arrived for the XT4's reveal. An unnamed source from automaker now tells GM Authority an official unveiling for the smaller SUV should happen at the New York Auto Show in late March.

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen reports that XT4 sales begin before the end of 2018, too. “In the U.S., our focus on high-quality business has seen overall revenue growth being supported through higher transaction prices, while Cadillac residual values continue to strengthen, leaving us well positioned for 2018 and beyond, in preparation of our new product offensive starting with introduction of the XT4 later this year,” he said while reporting Cadillac's annual sales.

The XT4 will compete against small, premium crossovers like the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. The powertrain range will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts), and it'll hook up to an eight-speed automatic. Test mules sporting Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech indicate that the equipment is on the options list, too.

Spy shots suggest that the XT4 looks like a smaller version of the XT5. The biggest changes appear to be at the back where test mules' shape suggests the smaller crossover eschews its big brother's sculpted rear fenders in favor of a flatter look. However, the XT4 seems to have a steeper rake for the hatchback's glass section.

Folks that live nearby General Motors' plant in Fairfax, Kansas, should keep their eyes open because XT4 pre-production is already underway there. GM reportedly cancelled a shift of Malibu production at the plant to create the capacity to build these early examples of Cadillac's new premium crossovers.

Source: GM Authority, Cadillac