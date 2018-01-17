Caddy finally gets a much-needed compact crossover for its lineup.
In 2015, Cadillac confirmed plans to produce a crossover below the XT5 in 2018, and the time has finally arrived for the XT4's reveal. An unnamed source from automaker now tells GM Authority an official unveiling for the smaller SUV should happen at the New York Auto Show in late March.
Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen reports that XT4 sales begin before the end of 2018, too. “In the U.S., our focus on high-quality business has seen overall revenue growth being supported through higher transaction prices, while Cadillac residual values continue to strengthen, leaving us well positioned for 2018 and beyond, in preparation of our new product offensive starting with introduction of the XT4 later this year,” he said while reporting Cadillac's annual sales.
The XT4 will compete against small, premium crossovers like the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. The powertrain range will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts), and it'll hook up to an eight-speed automatic. Test mules sporting Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech indicate that the equipment is on the options list, too.
Spy shots suggest that the XT4 looks like a smaller version of the XT5. The biggest changes appear to be at the back where test mules' shape suggests the smaller crossover eschews its big brother's sculpted rear fenders in favor of a flatter look. However, the XT4 seems to have a steeper rake for the hatchback's glass section.
Folks that live nearby General Motors' plant in Fairfax, Kansas, should keep their eyes open because XT4 pre-production is already underway there. GM reportedly cancelled a shift of Malibu production at the plant to create the capacity to build these early examples of Cadillac's new premium crossovers.
Source: GM Authority, Cadillac
Cadillac Global Sales Rise 15.5 Percent in 2017
Second-highest sales record in history of brand
Cadillac delivers 356,467 vehicles worldwide
Cadillac recorded its second-highest sales mark in the brand’s 115-year history, delivering 356,467 vehicles worldwide in 2017 and resulting in a 15.5 percent sales increase year over year.
China continues to be a strong market for the brand, with sales up 50.8 percent year over year. Cadillac also achieved significant sales growth in most international markets, with export sales growing over 10 percent during 2017.
“The resurgence of the brand is underscored by our attaining the second-highest total sales figure in Cadillac’s 115-year history,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Our objective of rapidly establishing a second volume hub for the brand to complement our U.S. operations has been attained, as our Chinese business grew exponentially, leaving us well-positioned for sustained growth going forward.”
The XT5 crossover remains the brand’s top-selling product, with a total of 143,905 units delivered worldwide in 2017. In Israel, the crossover ranks as the second-best-selling luxury vehicle in the market. Globally, sales of the ATS remain strong and are up 17.2 percent for the year.
Throughout 2017 U.S. average transaction prices maintained the upward trajectory initiated in the prior two years, remaining well above $54,000. Cadillac continues to have the second-highest average transaction prices among major luxury automotive brands in the U.S.
“In the U.S., our focus on high-quality business has seen overall revenue growth being supported through higher transaction prices, while Cadillac residual values continue to strengthen, leaving us well positioned for 2018 and beyond, in preparation of our new product offensive starting with introduction of the XT4 later this year,” added de Nysschen.