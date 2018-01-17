We first saw the new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class compact SUV a little over a week ago, testing in Scandinavia. Those shots were nabbed at night, but now we’ve caught the boxy people mover in the daylight. In fact, it appears to be the same prototype, as the number plate and camouflage layouts are an exact match. Daylight does give us a slightly better look at the crossover’s shape, which at first glance appears very much like the new G-Class with angular lines and a boxy nose. Being based on the MFA2 platform used for both the A-Class and B-Class, however, there’s reason to believe the bulky panels are part of the camouflage and not the actual design – especially when viewed at an angle.

With MFA2 bones underneath, this will be aimed at the compact SUV segment while providing ample room for families. It should check in around 15 feet (4.6 meters) in length and offer nearly 18 cubic feet (500 liters) of cargo space in the back. That is, unless the space is occupied by a third row of seats, which is expected to be an option for the GLB-Class. Photos suggest there’s enough room for a third row, and the small round openings in the camouflage for the rear glass also support that theory.

Engines and transmissions will likely be carried over from the current A-Class and B-Class, meaning a range of four-cylinder mills running both gasoline and diesel. It’s expected the GLB-Class will also offer electronically controlled four-wheel drive at launch, something not always seen in the compact SUV segment.

Though we’ve just begun seeing the new Merc out and about in the testing phase, rumors say the new GLB-Class will go on sale this year with an MSRP of around €30,000, or $36,600. As to exactly when that might happen is still a mystery, but with the SUV market positively on fire right now, a full reveal this summer isn't out of the question.

Source: Automedia