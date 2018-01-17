The floor inside McLaren’s new Carbon Composites Technology Centre located in the South Yorkshire region of England looks quite slippery. Then again, a rear-wheel drive 789-horsepower hypercar would have trouble gaining traction on pretty much any surface. Still, prepped floors like the one seen in this video are notoriously dicey in the grip department, which certainly explains why the pilot of this million-dollar McLaren Senna doesn’t just let loose with a massive spinning smoke show.

In fact, McLaren’s press release for the special event describes the Senna’s entrance as a “series of expertly choreographed ‘doughnuts’ to leave a trail of fresh Pirelli tyre rubber on the center’s new floor to ‘christen’ it – McLaren style.” Given the amount of circular rubber strips spied on the floor we’d say there were more than a few test runs performed – all in the name of perfecting the live performance of course.

The event was set up to officially unveil McLaren’s new building in Sheffield – the company’s first-ever manufacturing expansion outside its home town of Woking. Though still under construction, the doors were opened and lights turned on to show a select group of attendees the new facility, which will be the place where all McLaren carbon fiber tubs for production cars are made starting next year. When fully operational, the Carbon Composites Technology Centre will house approximately 200 employees.

33 photos

Of course, it didn’t hurt to have the company’s ultra-exotic Senna hypercar in attendance, joined by a McLaren Formula One machine from 1989 driven by the legendary racer for which the car was named – Ayrton Senna. Aside from packing 789 horsepower, the Senna seeks to dominate the world of street-legal track cars with its form-following-function design that commands downforce while reducing drag. Performance stats haven't been released on this beast, but when they are, we fully expect our jaws to be dropped.

Only 500 will be built and if you should happen to have a cool million to actually buy one, you’re too late. All production Sennas have already been claimed.

Source: McLaren, Sinclair Photos via YouTube