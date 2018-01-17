We’ll give credit where credit is due. The new 2019 Ram pickup is a fine-looking machine that’s an improvement in pretty much every way over the outgoing model. We’ll also give credit to the marketing machine at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for knowing Ram’s target demographic, and going after them hardcore in this latest video featuring the new truck in urban and rural ‘Murica.

How do you tap the heart and soul of America? Enter The Tennessee Kids, which might be familiar to some as the band that backs Tennessee-born crooner Justin Timberlake. Add in a neat remake of the classic John Denver tune Thank God I’m a Country Boy, show rapid fire video clips of the new Ram doing country pickup things like hauling hay, driving down dirt roads, and sitting idle in a big field, and voila – one video that tugs at the heartstrings like seeing Old Glory flapping in the breeze at a summertime baseball game.

Smartly, it seems, the video avoids reminding everyone that Ram is actually owned by an Italian company.

But that’s okay, because the new truck looks better than ever with its sculptured nose that eliminates the bulky, oddly proportioned grille that adorned the pickup for so many years. The 2019 Ram is still larger-than-life, but the shape is both handsome and distinctive – not to mention quite a bit lighter than the previous model. The new Ram is also improved inside, fusing good looks with plenty of tech and storage space in a traditional layout. Spec up the new Ram and things get downright swanky with real wood decor, leather seating surfaces, and actual metal trim instead of chrome-covered plastic.

This new video is the fourth in a series of commercials released a few days ago to promote the new truck. We have the others below, along with our massive photo gallery of media and live shots from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show above for you to enjoy.

The 2019 Ram goes on sale in the first quarter of this year, and we can’t wait to see if it drives as good as it looks.

Source: Ram