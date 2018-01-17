The Volkswagen Jetta is brand new for 2019. The seventh-generation sedan was overhauled with an upscale look, both inside and out, plenty of new tech, and a starting price of just $18,545 – which makes it cheaper than the outgoing model. While most of the standard trims were on display in Detroit, we know that a high-performance GLI version is coming, and potentially even a Golf-inspired R model.

With that news in mind, rendering artist X-Tomi Design has imagined the all-new Jetta with hot GLI and R makeovers. The digital transformation adds on a number of sporty design cues found in the GTI and Golf R, without detracting from the upscale new look of the Jetta.

The Jetta GLI concept tacks on the same Tornado Red finish found on the GTI, and features an updated version of the signature five-spoke wheels. The front fascia gains a larger lower grille, new vented corners, and a completely blacked-out look. A signature red stripe runs through the central portion of the grille.

If this rendering and previous spy shots are any indication, the new Jetta GLI should be one hot commodity. We expect to see the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine found in the GTI under the hood of the Jetta, massaged to produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 210 to 220 horsepower (156 to 164 kilowatts).

As for the even hotter Jetta R, VW has no plans to bring this version of the sedan to the range… yet. But this rendering looks interesting either way. Wearing the same blue finish as the base model, the Jetta R concept adds even more definition to the grille, with a lower larger portion paired with sculpted vents at each corner. The blacked-out treatment carries over from the GLI rendering, and the "R" badge is located in the lower left-hand corner.

All told, these two Jetta renderings look hot. The GLI should join the lineup in just a few months, and while VW has no plans for a souped-up R model, the German marque will introduce a warmed-over R-Line trim, that will include styling elements like a new grille, new wheels, and some modest updates to the cabin.

Source: X-Tomi Design