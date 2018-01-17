We had high expectations for Chevrolet at this year's Detroit Auto Show. Alongside the debut of the new 2019 Silverado, rumors circulating on the web suggested that we might finally see the long-awaited mid-engined Corvette in the flesh. Sadly, it never happened – so the question remains: when will we actually see it? A new report suggests that we might have to wait another year.

According to Automotive News, the mid-engined Corvette won’t be shown until at least 2019 at the Detroit Auto Show, almost exactly one year from now. The publication cites a few reliable sources, but also suggests that a European debut in Geneva in just a few months could also be plausible, but unlikely. The company showed its new ZR1 in Dubai, so we wouldn’t put it past them to do something similar with the mid-engined version.

Already there have been plenty of leaked images to suggest that the new Corvette is on its way. The latest set details a number of components, including things like the front suspension, rear subframe, transaxle, and the actual powerplant. While the details don’t point to the mid-engined ‘Vette exactly, it’s hard to imagine they’d be used for anything else.

Rumor has it that the new Corvette will come equipped with note one, but three different engine options. A document from the IHS Markit outlines three powerplants: a 4.2-liter V8, a 5.5-liter V8, and a 6.2-liter V8. The latter of the three could produce upwards of 850 horsepower (633 kilowatts), and will likely come fitted with a pair of turbochargers.

Of course, all of the details mentioned here are purely speculation based on leaked documents and alleged insider details. We won’t know anything for certain about the all-new Corvette until it makes its debut. Here’s hoping that it comes sooner than 2019, though.

Source: Automotive News