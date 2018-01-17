There’s no denying the new Audi RS4 Avant is one of the most desirable cars money can buy right now, but just not in the United States as all we’re getting is the RS5 Coupe for the time being. It’s the jack-of-all-trades taking into account it’s properly quick, luxurious, and practical, thus making it the ideal car for some folks. Slap on an unusual paint such as this Sonoma Green Metallic (€890 option in Germany), and it should dial the desirability level up a notch.

Our friend Auditography was among the first photographers to take a crack at immortalizing Ingolstadt’s latest hot wagon and traveled to Austria, specifically at the Gerlos Pass in the Alps. Being a promo car provided by Audi Deutschland, it doesn’t come as a surprise this was far from being a standard RS4 Avant to show some of the ways a customer can play with the configurator.

Regardless if you pay the €79,800 starting price in Germany or nearly €100,000 for the fully loaded model, the RS4 Avant rewards buyers with a biturbo 2.9-liter V6. Yes, the naturally aspirated V8 is no more, but you get a lot more torque earlier in the rpm range and the same amount of horsepower as its predecessor: 450.

Like all cars coming from Audi Sport (with the exception of the limited-edition, rear-wheel-drive R8 V10 RWS), the RS4 Avant gets Quattro as standard, so it’s winter-ready. We can see this Sonoma Green example playing in the snow a little bit to put the all-paw system to work and at one point the high-performance wagon reaches 214 kph (133 mph). There was room for more as the go-fast family hauler can do 155 mph (250 kph) or even 174 mph (280 kph) when specified with the RS Dynamic package.

Although the RS4 Avant is not en route to the United States, there is a chance a similar RS model with rear doors will hit stateside. We’re talking about the long-rumored RS5 Sportback, which may have been spotted back in August 2017 disguised as an S5 with the RS-specific oval exhaust tips and wider fenders. Here’s hoping it will happen.

Photos, Video: Auditography