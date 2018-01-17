Remember when Skoda decided to pit the 280-hp Superb against a Ferrari 308 GTB? Kia has now taken a similar approach to demonstrate what’s so great about the new 2019 Forte unveiled this week at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The compact sedan took the V12-powered Lamborghini to the track, but not in the traditional sense.

While Skoda’s video focused on performance, Kia’s hilarious video is mainly about practicality. Apparently, there’s a “feud” between the two cars that needs to be settled on a race track. Not only does it have double the amount of doors, but the Forte has normal doors that go out instead of up in the case of the Aventador. 1-0 for Kia.

While the Forte comes with an electrically operated trunk, in the back of the Lamborghini you’ll only find a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine. The Aventador’s frunk is about three times smaller than the Forte’s trunk, so the latter is way better for longer journeys when you need to carry more cargo. 2-0 for Kia.

Once you’re inside, the Forte has another ace up its sleeve as it comes with a touchscreen whereas its “rival” features a plethora of physical buttons to control the infotainment system. That’s 3-0 for Kia.

Getting in and out of the sedan is way easier and there’s room inside for five, three more than in the Aventador. Another point for Kia, so 4-0.

Kia is being honest by mentioning the “Lamborghini does go a little faster, if you know, you’re into that whole speed thing.” 4-1.

By far the biggest advantage the 2019 Forte has is represented by its way more attainable price tag as it costs approximately $400,000 less than the Lambo. This brings the final score to 5-1.

There you have it. The new Forte is better than an Aventador. Facts don’t lie.

Source: Kia