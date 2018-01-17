Land Rover's tribute to the classic Defender V8 is a classic Defender V8.
Land Rover has taken a look at the masses of tuners offering pimped-out Defenders and decided that if you can’t join them, you might as well beat them – the result is a limited run of 150 old-style Defenders that have been thoroughly worked over by the company’s Jaguar Land Rover Classic division based on the outskirts of Coventry.
The ultimate aim of the special edition Defender resurrection is to celebrate 70 years of the iconic off-roader in 2018 ahead of the launch of an all-new version of the car that will likely end up very different.
The Defender Works V8 gets a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 pumping out 405 horsepower and 515 Newton-meters (380 pound-feet) of torque, making it the most powerful officially sanctioned Defender ever to hit the road. It will reach 62 mph (100 kph) from rest in 5.6 seconds and will go on to a no-doubt-terrifying 106 mph (170 kph) limited top speed.
"It’s fitting that we’ve been able to release the full potential of the iconic Defender, whose much-loved shape remains synonymous with Land Rover, 70 years since it was seen in public for the first time," said Jaguar Land Rover Classic director Tim Hannig.
"The idea of reintroducing a V8 Defender was something we were discussing as far back as 2014, when we were still building the Defender in Solihull. We knew the demand was there for a powerful and fast Defender – the Land Rover authenticity is the ultimate finishing touch for discerning clients purchasing these collector’s edition Defenders.’
Thorough overhaul
The technical upgrade doesn’t merely amount to plonking in a massive V8 – with great power comes a great responsibility to make sure the car can stay on the road.
The Defender Works V8 gets an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with sport mode, uprated brakes and handling kit (springs, dampers and anti-roll bars), plus exclusive 18-inch diamond-turned Sawtooth alloy wheels and 265/65 R18 all-terrain tires.
There’s a range of eight standard body colours available with the Defender V8, including two satin finishes – contrasting with a Santorini Black roof, wheel arches and front grille – and finished off with machined aluminium door handles, fuel filler cap and Defender bonnet lettering. Land Rover also says that its comprehensive lighting upgrade includes bi-LED headlamps.
The dashboard, door panels, headlining and Recaro sports seats get full Windsor leather trim and Land Rover Classic’s own Classic Infotainment System has also been fitted.
There are 90 and 110 wheelbase Defender Works V8 derivatives that will be available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic, with prices starting from £150,000 ($206,600) in the U.K. for the shorter 90 version.
Land Rover says that the reworked Defender will be available for importing on an individual basis in Europe, the Middle East and north Africa.
Source: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender Works V8
DEFENDER LIVES ON: LAND ROVER LAUNCHES V8 EDITION TO CELEBRATE 70TH ANNIVERSARY
- 405PS Defender Works V8 celebrates 70 years of Land Rover marque
- 5.0-litre petrol V8 Defender is the most powerful and fastest ever created by Land Rover, with 0-60mph in 5.6sec*
- Collector’s edition – Limited run of up to 150 Defenders badged 70th Edition
The Defender Works V8 pays homage to the early high-powered engines in both the Series III Stage 1 V8 from 1979 and subsequent Defenders including the 50th Anniversary Edition, which are highly sought after by enthusiasts and collectors today.
A select number of upgrades inspired by Defender Works V8 will also be available to purchase soon from Land Rover Classic, including power upgrades for the TDCi diesel engine, high-performance suspension and braking kits.
Land Rover intends to continue the Defender lineage and will use its technology, pioneering engineering capability and design expertise to ensure the longevity of the Defender name.
The all-new Defender is subject to further announcements.