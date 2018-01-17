Here we have some rather clever spy photos of the forthcoming facelift for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Technically, this marks the first time we’ve glimpsed the new look for this SUV, and you’re probably thinking it looks just like the current model. You’re not wrong, but of interest here isn’t what’s on the outside, but the inside. After all, interior designs and components need real-world testing too.

Inside the shell of this current GLC-Class is a new interior that spy photographers happened to catch completely uncovered. At first glance we can see the next model won't sport a full glass cockpit like we’ve seen on other offerings from Stuttgart; instead it retains a traditional instrument cluster that’s separate from the infotainment screen. Still, that screen will be growing for the new model, and we also see a new touch pad along with a new steering wheel. And even though the instrument cluster retains a familiar shape, buyers will have a choice of normal or digital gauges.

With this being a prototype for interior updates, there’s obviously nothing new happening on the outside. That’s not to say we don’t have some information to share – rumors tell us the next GLC-Class will probably wear new bumpers front and rear, along with new lights at all corners. Similarly, there will likely be some minor engine changes, with the new 2.0-liter diesel currently offered in the E-Class a strong candidate for joining the GLC-Class option list.

Being this is a facelift – the GLC was just introduced for 2016 after all – we don’t expect Mercedes-Benz to re-write the book. However, given the extreme competitiveness of the crossover segment, and especially in the compact realm where the GLC-Class fits, manufacturers are working at a fever pitch to keep even the latest models up-to-date.

As for when the new GLC-Class will be available, it’s difficult to say at this early stage. We don’t expect anything to transpire this year, but a late-2018 debut for the 2019 model year is certainly possible.

Source: CarPix