Can we all agree that the license plate is probably the simplest, least-technical part of a car? We’re talking about a generic piece of metal designed to literally fit on every car ever made. It doesn’t get any more basic than that. Thanks to a company called Reviver Auto, however, that’s no longer the case.

Starting this year, 100,000 digital – yes, digital – license plates will hit the road in California, where such use has been approved. It’s called the RPlate Pro, and well, it’s a digital number plate. That’s not all, because it also has built-in connectivity. We’ll get to that in a moment.

The RPlate Pro mounts up much like a normal number plate, albeit a bit thicker and heavier, and it displays all the pertinent information just like a normal plate. Because it’s digital, however, it can also be set up to display neat-o messages usually reserved for bumper stickers. You know, things like “My kid is an honor roll student” or something similarly vanilla, as long as it’s approved by your local DMV. We assume, then, that statements of your kid beating up honor roll students will still be the domain of bumper stickers bought at Spencers.

Now about that whole "connected" thing. RPlate Pro has integrated communications capability with a browser-based management system called RConnect. According to the company, this will allow instant, online registration renewals without any stickers, paperwork, or waiting in line. Also, when the vehicle is parked, businesses can use the system to create custom marketing slogans that show up on the plate. Because apparently there’s never a need to identify a specific vehicle when it’s parked. And also, we need to advertise all the things. In every place. All the time.

Admittedly, the wireless registration update feature sounds neat. Less neat is RPlate users being tracked by Big Brother, the local mafia, aliens, or anyone else interested in knowing your every move. In all fairness, there’s absolutely no mention of such functionality from Reviver Auto, but come on – a license plate with built-in digital communications? It’s not like we’re making a big crazy leap here. Sure, most modern cars with navigation and connected services can be tracked, never mind cell phones. That doesn’t mean we want to bolt up license plates that can talk to police cars.

Reviver Auto unveiled the RPlate Pro today at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and the company has the backing of Galpin Ford in California – the single largest Ford dealership in the world. No details have been released on exactly how much these digital plates will cost, or if California residents have the option to choose a standard plate. The company says Arizona is also piloting the digital plates, with legislation on the books to approve testing in Texas and Florida.

In other words, like it or not digital license plates could be coming to a DMV near you.

Source: Reviver Auto