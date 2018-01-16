It's also cheaper than the previous long-wheelbase model by almost $4,000.
It’s been a few months since we had a go behind the wheel of the latest Lexus flagship, the LS 500. Back then, Lexus offered us some estimates on how much the new luxury sedan would cost. Now, the automaker has dished up some specifics, and to no real surprise, they’re right inline with the figures tossed around back in September.
Lexus says the LS 500 will start at $75,000 on the dot for rear-wheel drive models. Buyers looking for more frugality at the pump will pay $79,510 for the LS 500h, while performance aficionados will have to pony up $81,000 for the F Sport. Those figures are starting points for rear-wheel drive models – all-wheel drive adds another $3,220 to each baseline number. Various add-on packages, however, can quickly elevate the LS beyond $100,000. For example, the Executive Package with Kiriko Glass adds $23,000 by itself. And there are other add-ons like cold weather and performance packages that don't yet have pricing.
When we drove this car around San Francisco, we found the new LS to be properly luxurious and comfortable from a passenger standpoint. Behind the steering wheel, driving the big sedan was a pleasant experience with plenty of gusto on tap from its 416-horsepower, biturbo 3.5-liter V6, but neither riding or piloting the LS was particularly extraordinary. That might sound like a recipe for failure when talking about a luxury sedan of this nature, but in this case price does matter.
The new LS is actually almost $4,000 less than the previous long-wheelbase Lexus for which the new car compares. More importantly, it’s also significantly less than its German competition. Prices for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class begin at $89,900, while the BMW 7 Series starts at $83,100. U.S. pricing for the new Audi A8 isn’t out yet, but the previous model checked in at $82,500. Of course, as with the Lexus, prices can go up in a hurry with options – especially at Mercedes when you start throwing AMG into the mix.
So while the new Lexus LS isn’t necessarily the end-all-be-all luxury sedan, its price point could never the less make it a very attractive alternative in the world of luxorious transport.
Source: Lexus
All-New 2018 Lexus LS Sets a New Standard for Luxury Sedan Value
DETROIT – January 15, 2018 – For nearly three decades, the Lexus LS sedan has set benchmarks for craftsmanship, quality and long-term dependability. Now, the brand is setting out to make history again with the fifth generation of its groundbreaking sedan.
Staying true to its hallmark as the original luxury disruptor, the 2018 Lexus LS flagship will give customers more for their money. With a starting manufacturer suggested retail price of $75,000*, the LS 500 arrives with a base price that is $3,820 less than its current long wheelbase predecessor despite offering more power, comfort and safety than ever before. The new hybrid LS 500h has a base price of $79,510*, which undercuts its competition by thousands of dollars while still offering exceptional comfort and performance, along with the convenience of over 600 miles of range on a single tank.
In addition, Lexus announced it will air a new commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl game next month.
“The 2018 LS is one of the most important launches in our brand’s history, so it makes sense for us to use a stage like the Super Bowl to showcase it to our customers. The LS not only offers unsurpassed performance, style and luxury, its competitive pricing makes it a great value as well,” said Lexus Group Vice President and Division General Manager, Jeff Bracken.
When it set out to redesign the LS sedan, Lexus reimagined what a flagship luxury sedan should be, as if it was launching the brand all over again. Longer, lower and wider than the sedan it replaces, the all-new LS has bold lines that blend the latest Lexus design language with a coupe-like silhouette.
A brand-new platform for the LS
The basis for the new LS is an all-new premium rear-wheel drive platform (GA–L) first realized for the 2018 LC 500. It gives the LS the ability to offer a more dynamic experience on the road without compromising its exceptional level of comfort.
Enhanced performance and smoothness under the hood
In addition to the new platform, the LS also comes standard with an all-new 3.5-liter, twin turbocharged V6 that delivers 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Both numbers represent significant gains over the outgoing LS model’s naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 (386 hp and 367 lb-ft).
A new Multistage Hybrid System, which debuted in the LC 500h Coupe, combines a naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators to deliver 354 horsepower. The electric motors are powered by a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. Additionally, the Multistage Hybrid System creates the feel of a 10-speed automatic transmission for a more responsive driving experience.
A completely reimagined standard of flagship luxury
Inspired by the omotenashi principle that welcomes and envelops passengers, the interior of the LS is a showcase of craftsmanship, comfort and cutting-edge design. The interior ambient lighting is inspired by Japanese lanterns while the Shimamoku-inspired wood patterns feature bold contrasts between light and dark, giving the wood a more vibrant appearance. An optional Executive Package takes rear seat luxury one step further with options for heating and massage in addition to an extra 3.4-inches of legroom compared to the previous LS.
Advanced Safety Features and Driver Support
The comprehensive Lexus Safety System+ comes standard on every LS. It includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent High Beam headlamps (IHB), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA). One step above is the newly available Lexus Safety System+ A that adds Pedestrian Alert, Active Steering Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Road Sign Assist (RSA), Lane Departure Alert with road edge detection and Lexus CoDrive, which bundles Lane Trace Assist and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) together.
|
|
LS 500
|
LS 500h
|
LS 500 F SPORT
|
MSRP* RWD / AWD
|
$75,000 / $78,220
|
$79,510 / $82,730
|
$81,000 / $84,220
|
Interior Upgrade Package - Quilted-stitch, perforated semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, 28-way power driver’s seat with multifunction massage, power front seatbelt buckles, heated rear seats and more.
|
$3,730
|
$3,730
|
N/A
|
Luxury Package – 28-way power passenger seat with multifunction massage, passenger-seat power cushion extender, 18-way heated and ventilated power-reclining rear seats with memory, remote adjustment for passenger seat, four-zone climate concierge.
|
$12,290 / $12,270
|
$12,270 / $12,250
|
N/A
|
Executive Package – Butterfly power-retractable front headrests, 22-way power rear seats with butterfly headrests, memory and multifunction massage with heat.
|
$17,100 / $17,080
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Executive Package with Kiriko Glass – Kiriko glass interior door trim, hand-pleated interior door trim, 22-way power rear seats with butterfly headrests, memory and multifunction massage with heat.
|
$23,100 / $23,080
|
$23,080 / $23,060
|
N/A
|
F SPORT Performance Package – Dynamic Rear Steering, Variable Gear-Ratio Steering, active stabilizers.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$9,700 RWD only
*MSRP does not include a delivery, processing and handling fee of $995.