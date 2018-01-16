It’s been a few months since we had a go behind the wheel of the latest Lexus flagship, the LS 500. Back then, Lexus offered us some estimates on how much the new luxury sedan would cost. Now, the automaker has dished up some specifics, and to no real surprise, they’re right inline with the figures tossed around back in September.

Lexus says the LS 500 will start at $75,000 on the dot for rear-wheel drive models. Buyers looking for more frugality at the pump will pay $79,510 for the LS 500h, while performance aficionados will have to pony up $81,000 for the F Sport. Those figures are starting points for rear-wheel drive models – all-wheel drive adds another $3,220 to each baseline number. Various add-on packages, however, can quickly elevate the LS beyond $100,000. For example, the Executive Package with Kiriko Glass adds $23,000 by itself. And there are other add-ons like cold weather and performance packages that don't yet have pricing.

When we drove this car around San Francisco, we found the new LS to be properly luxurious and comfortable from a passenger standpoint. Behind the steering wheel, driving the big sedan was a pleasant experience with plenty of gusto on tap from its 416-horsepower, biturbo 3.5-liter V6, but neither riding or piloting the LS was particularly extraordinary. That might sound like a recipe for failure when talking about a luxury sedan of this nature, but in this case price does matter.

The new LS is actually almost $4,000 less than the previous long-wheelbase Lexus for which the new car compares. More importantly, it’s also significantly less than its German competition. Prices for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class begin at $89,900, while the BMW 7 Series starts at $83,100. U.S. pricing for the new Audi A8 isn’t out yet, but the previous model checked in at $82,500. Of course, as with the Lexus, prices can go up in a hurry with options – especially at Mercedes when you start throwing AMG into the mix.

So while the new Lexus LS isn’t necessarily the end-all-be-all luxury sedan, its price point could never the less make it a very attractive alternative in the world of luxorious transport.

Source: Lexus