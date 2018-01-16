Infiniti doesn’t simply want to sell lots of new QX50 SUVs. It wants people to reserve them ahead of time. Now that pricing has been revealed – front-wheel drive models start at $36,550 with all-wheel drive versions a bit higher at $38,350 – the automaker has created a reservation program that will offer up some significant rewards, provided enough people take the plunge.

"We know that our customers want more than just material things, they want meaningful experiences,” said Phil O’Connor, Infiniti’s director for marketing communications and media. “That's why the rewards are more than just incentives. The gifts are well-suited for the luxury lifestyle, and the reservation program is designed to help build a sense of community."

The program is leveled into three tiers, with 4,000 reservations required to kick it all off. From there, an additional 4,000 are needed for the second tier, with yet another 4,000 to unlock the third level. Doing basic math, that means 12,000 QX50 reservations will be needed to open the whole enchilada, but the gimmick is working. Infiniti already has 7,863 reservations as of this writing, meaning the first tier is unlocked and the second one is close to opening.

What are the rewards these pre-order folks will receive? That’s a bit of a mystery, as Infiniti is hiding exactly what’s included until each tier is unlocked. We do know there are three categories – Tech, Audio, and Home – and since the first tier is unlocked we know the tech rewards are an Apple iPad, a Series 3 iWatch, and a two-year subscription to iTunes. Considering that’s the first tier, those rewards are not insignificant. And Infiniti says the level of rewards will increase with each tier.

Infiniti says the pre-sale reservation program runs through the end of February, so all the tier-unlocking must be done by then. Folks who sign up after the fact to lease or purchase a QX50 are still eligible to receive unlocked rewards, however, all the way through May 31.

The QX50 will hit dealerships in the spring.

Source: Infiniti