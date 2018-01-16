Hide press release Show press release



BMW Group Press Conference speeches, North American International Auto Show, NAIAS Detroit 2018.

Bernhard Kuhnt:

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome!

As we begin 2018, we’re confident it will be another exciting year for the BMW Group. This excitement is driven by a surge of new products across the full spectrum of our brands. At the core of our product offensive is a clear focus on electrification.

In 2017 the BMW Group achieved its goal to sell 100,000 electrified vehicles world-wide! And more than one out of every five was sold right here in the US!

To put that in perspective, in 2017;

The US was the number one market for global sales of our BMW i3 and i8 vehicles

7% of all BMWs sold in the US were electrified

In particular, 10% of all BMW X5s and 5 Series sold in the US were electrified

And we expect more than 20% of US 5 Series sales in 2018 will be Plug-in-Electric Hybrids

With increased customer demand for our electrified models, the US plays a vital role in our global electrification strategy. To keep the momentum going, the new and updated 2018 BMW i8 Coupe here on stage makes its World Premiere.

This new BMW i8 Coupe features: More power, more range, and more refinements.

Success at the BMW Group is driven by “innovations” both in our cars and our business. With this in mind, I’d like to highlight a program where our innovations are making a difference!

The BMW Group Service Technician Education Program (STEP) is a 16 week program that provides deep, hands-on training for future technicians to service the nearly 5 million BMW Group vehicles on the road in the US. Following the program, we help place graduates at one of our 624 BMW, MINI, and Motorrad dealers nationwide! We’re now taking this to the next level by tapping into a group of candidates who fully understand what it means to serve – the men and women of the US Military. We’re pleased to announce our new special Military STEP Education program (MSTEP) that launches with the first pilot group this February.

The US Military provides a source of highly trained men and women who are experienced on some of the world’s most sophisticated technologies. They are highly focused and goal oriented, and this is the exact mindset and skills that the BMW Group and our dealers are looking for. What makes the Military STEP program truly unique is that the BMW Group will set up special training workshops on select US military bases. The first one of its kind will open at Camp Pendleton in California.

The BMW Group is the first luxury OEM to deliver technical training on-base to assist veterans to transition from the military to a civilian automotive career.

We believe that hiring veterans makes good business sense. The experience and character they bring is invaluable to us and our customers, and we are honored for the opportunity to work with them. And it’s just another example of how the BMW Group is expanding its commitment in, and to America.

Now to tell you more, please welcome Dr. Nicolas Peter, Member of the Board of BMW AG, responsible for Finance.

Dr. Nicolas Peter:

Good morning!

It’s great to be back in Detroit.

The film just showed our broad footprint – including a strong dealer network – that extends to all four corners of the US.

The new BMW X3 was launched in November and customer response has been excellent. We are now looking forward to a full year of sales of this very popular vehicle. In America, our success is not only driven by building inspiring vehicles like this – it’s driven by our strong commitment to this country. And our deep ties.



This country has influenced our global thinking in terms of:

- Strategy,

- Production,

- Design and Technology,

- And our vision of future mobility.

We are proud to call the United States our second home and to be responsible for more than 70,000 jobs in this great country. It is also home to our largest production site in the world: To date we have invested close to 9 billion USD in Plant Spartanburg. We now build 1,400 vehicles there every day. Our commitment to Plant Spartanburg in the great state of South Carolina continues.

By 2021, we will invest a further 600 million USD, plus 200 million in training and education, as well as create 1000 more jobs. We’re proud that 70 percent of what we produce in the US is exported. That makes BMW the most valuable exporter of American-made vehicles.

The success story of our X vehicles began nearly two decades ago right here in the US. With the BMW X5, we created the very first Sports Activity Vehicle.

Now, our X vehicles account for more than a third of BMW sales worldwide.

2018 will be the year of “X”!

This year we will launch a new BMW X4 and extend the line-up of our X range, starting with the incredibly cool X2 in spring. This year, the hotly anticipated BMW X7 will go into production at Plant Spartanburg. The X7 underlines BMW’s stronger focus on the luxury segment – which is part of our Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. The upcoming i8 Roadster, 8 Series Coupé and M8 will add further weight to our “luxury offering”. These new models are an important part of the boldest model offensive in our company’s history. Because, with new models we strengthen our financial basis. At the same time, we are investing in the future. Our clear strategic focus is on autonomous driving and, of course, electrification. We are the leaders when it comes to premium electric mobility.

By the end of 2019, we aim to have a total of more than half a million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide. In 2021, we will launch the BMW iNEXT with highly automated driving and a range of up to 435 miles.

As always, we deliver on our promises. Just take a look at 2017! Last year was the BMW Group’s most successful year ever in sales. We are the world's number one premium car company. In 2018, we are aiming to achieve our eighth consecutive year of record sales based on our very exciting product portfolio.

As always, we remain focused on profitable growth. We are also the world's leading manufacturer of premium motorcycles and maxi scooters. In 2018 customers can look forward to many new thrilling models! Please welcome Michael Peyton to tell you more about that.

Michael Peyton:



Our motorcycles continue to attract a growing number of fans worldwide, especially here in the US. BMW Motorrad is investing in new products that make the brand accessible to more consumers, while enhancing our presence in key segments in the market. This is driving growth and it’s why we are expecting strong sales once again this year. We offer a full range of products that appeal to the tastes and needs of almost every kind of rider, from our HP4 Race, BMW’s exclusive superbike for those who expect the highest performance on two wheels, to our entry level G 310 R. And we’re expanding our G 310 range with the all-new G 310 GS, a bike for those with a desire to enter the world of Adventure riding. As the latest GS to join the model range, the 310 GS will be available to consumers in early 2018.

When we talk about urban mobility, BMW Motorrad plays a key role for the BMW Group. And that includes electrified and emission-free riding. Globally, we offer urban riders a scooter that is emission-free, and we are now pleased to make this model available in the US. Here is the C evolution scooter from BMW Motorrad! Since we launched the C Evolution with more power and an increased range of 100 miles, global demand has soared.

We’ve begun to introduce the C Evolution to the US in key markets starting with California. And no surprise that it’s generated significant interest, here. Anyone who has ridden this scooter knows that electric mobility delivers maximum riding enjoyment. In the next years, electrification will expand even further within the BMW Motorrad portfolio.

For riders who prefer to the freedom of riding on the open road, we created the K 1600 Grand America.

This bike is tailor-made for American customers who enjoy long-distance riding adventures and endless highways, with its classic yet modern design, its relaxed riding position, and impressive power.

From electrified urban riding, to the racetrack, from enduro riding to cruising on the open road, BMW Motorrad offers a ride for a wide range of customer tastes.

What easier way to Make Life a Ride than on a BMW Motorcycle!

Now from two wheels to four, I invite Thomas Felbermair, Vice President of MINI USA to tell you the latest from MINI!

Thomas Felbermair:

MINI is the heart of urban mobility for today and tomorrow.

We already have strong demand for our first ever plug-in hybrid, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. Recently in Los Angeles, we showed our new MINI Electric Concept, giving a glimpse of the future with zero-emission driving. We are sure customers will love the all-new, all-electric MINI when it comes in 2019.

Excitement is what it’s all about at MINI. Whether it’s all-electric, plug-in hybrid or gasoline powered, every MINI shares this DNA:

- They are fun to drive.

- With iconic design.

- And a highly customized experience.

From bold colors to eye-catching patterns, you can make your MINI really YOURS. Most of our Hardtops are one-of-a-kind builds. Factors like these build MINI passion. And we have some of the most passionate customers anywhere.

While experience is at the core of the MINI brand, the product is what drives us forward. Today we are excited to present new versions of the original MINI Hardtop and MNI Convertible.

These new models give our customers MORE OF WHAT MATTERS to them:

- More emotional design coupled with great driving dynamics.

- More chances to personalize.

- More ways to stay connected.



We have a new LED headlight design and LED taillights featuring a Union Jack. And several new exterior paints and interior options. Our new MINI Yours Customised products offer even more ways for customers to personalize their MINI, including designing their own parts. MINI is the first auto manufacturer in the US to offer customized parts that are produced using High-Tec methods such as 3D printing and laser lettering. We’ve further enhanced our in-car technology options with a new 8.8-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay.

With all these new features, MINI remains the most emotional car in its segment.

And now it’s back to BMW.

Bernhard Kuhnt:

The first-ever BMW X2 is the newest addition to our BMW X family in a whole new segment for the brand. As you can see, the X2 features a bold design with sporty, compact dimensions with an appearance unique from our other X models. The BMW X2 combines the fast-moving forms of a coupe with the robust proportions of an X model. And in a special nod to our heritage, the X2 features the BMW Roundel on the C-pillar like the iconic BMW 3.0 CS of the 70s. The vehicle’s sport-tuned chassis dynamics and xDrive, all-wheel-drive system, promise pure driving fun in all-weather conditions. And in the US the BMW X2’s TwinPower Turbo engine, strikes a perfect balance between sporting dynamic and exceptional efficiency. With 228 HP the BMW X2 xDrive 28i is produced for the US market. This Sports Activity Coupe goes from 0-60 mph in just 6.3 seconds! [technical specifications tbc after market launch.] Customers can look forward to the first-ever BMW X2 in spring this year.

These vehicles and our complete portfolio symbolize the BMW Group’s growth strategy, from BMW X to BMW i and from MINI to Motorrad. And most importantly we are going for the lead in shaping the future of premium mobility across all our brands! Thank you very much.