While the Toyota Corolla iM is only a few years old on the American market, it's European counterpart, the Auris, dates a the way back to 2012. An update for this compact hatchback is one the way, though. These spy shots catch the vehicle's cold-weather development in northern Sweden.

Unfortunately, Toyota covers this Auris test mule is thick, black cladding that conceals the design details. A few bits of the styling are visible, though. For example, the model retains its existing narrow headlights. At the rear, there's now a more steeply raked hatchback that gives the upcoming vehicle a sleek appearance.

These shots also provide a look inside the vehicle, but the cabin has lots of concealment. This right-hand-drive example features lots of gloss black trim. Previous pictures (in gallery below) revealed a large infotainment screen on top of the center stack, too.

The new Auris will move to Toyota's TGNA platform like the current Prius, C-HR, and next-gen Corolla. The model's physical size won't change too much, but the new underpinnings will allow the curb weight to drop. Europeans will be able to choose from small-displacement engines, and the range will almost certainly include a hybrid option.

The new Auris will likely debut for Europe in late 2018 or early 2019. However, the Corolla iM's future in the United States seems somewhat less certain because it's not a very strong seller. Toyota moved 20,501 of them in America in 2017, versus 308,695 units of the Corolla sedan. In addition, The automaker originally intended the iM to be part of the entry-level Scion brand, which the firm has now closed.

Source: Automedia