Little by little, the BMW Z4’s camouflage is peeling off to give us a better look at what to expect from the final production version. Previewed last year by the namesake concept, the all-new roadster has been caught off guard by our agile spy photographers while undergoing testing on public roads and carrying slightly less mascara than before.

At the front, we can see most of the headlight design set to remain pretty much faithful to the showcar from 2017. It’s the front grille that catches the attention due to its intricate pattern similar to what the concept had, but without the chrome accents. The shiny finish could still make it to the road-going model as BMW might decide to offer multiple versions of its corporate kidney grille depending on the trim level.

What’s a little bit unusual about the prototype is the color scheme as the camo-free section of the hood reveals a silver paint, the A-pillars are black, while the side skirts and the mirror caps are red. Taking into account this is only a test vehicle and not the final car, it doesn’t really matter a great deal that the car had a multi-color theme.

Moving at the back, this Z4 riding on winter tires is showing off a large section of its taillights, which may or may not employ organic light-emitting diodes (OLED). Either way, these look quite cool and are in line with those of the concept car before it. An integrated rear spoiler with a built-in third brake light is noticeable, as are the dual exhaust tips suggesting it might have been a sportier version. Obviously, the previous model’s hard top will make way for a lighter fabric roof like the original Z4 had.

Speaking of a beefier version, BMW has recently hinted it might develop a go-faster Z4 M Performance model, but a fully fledged M version is not on the agenda, at least not for the time being. The supposed M40i is said to have a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six good for a healthy 335 horsepower or even 385 hp with the Competition Package, but this is only a rumor at this point.

Expect an official reveal to take place in the second half of the year, following the Toyota Supra’s debut allegedly locked in for March at the Geneva Motor Show. Despite sharing the same platform and some of the hardware with its Japanese counterpart, BMW has made the promise its Z4 will be “completely unique.”

Photos: Automedia