Hot on the heels of yesterday’s reveal at the Detroit Auto Show, the new Hyundai Veloster in the hotter Turbo and N specifications is already available for your gaming pleasure in Forza Motorsport 7. “Free” is the key word here as the two performance hatchback are available starting today thanks to a no-charge downloadable content pack suitably called the “Hyundai Veloster Free Car Pack.”

If you aren’t able to attend NAIAS these days but you happen to have an Xbox One (or a Windows 10-running PC) and Forza 7, the two cars can be checked out in detail courtesy of the game’s Forzavista feature. The developer says both Veloster versions have been “rendered in exacting detail” and if you are not a fan of the standard looks, sky’s the limit when it comes down to customizations. Players can swap out the stock wheels for a custom set, apply various engine and suspension upgrades, as well as slap on a variety of paints and liveries.

Video game aficionados with a soft spot for Hyundai will probably remember the previous Veloster Turbo made its debut in 2012 and was immediately included in Forza Motorsport 4. Now, you can get behind the virtual seat and drive the new version, as well as its range-topping N counterpart, which is actually the first N-branded Hyundai available in a video game.

If you are more interested in getting the real deal, the 2019 Veloster is scheduled to go on sale in the United States towards the end of the year. Aside from the beefier 201-hp Turbo and 275-hp N models, Hyundai will also sell you a lesser version with 147 horsepower acting as the entry-level variant.

In related news, Forza Horizon 3 is getting an enhanced Xbox One X version in native 4K to make the most of the console’s more powerful hardware.

Source: Hyundai