Alternatively, you can take control of the softer Veloster Turbo. Both are available courtesy of a free pack.
Hot on the heels of yesterday’s reveal at the Detroit Auto Show, the new Hyundai Veloster in the hotter Turbo and N specifications is already available for your gaming pleasure in Forza Motorsport 7. “Free” is the key word here as the two performance hatchback are available starting today thanks to a no-charge downloadable content pack suitably called the “Hyundai Veloster Free Car Pack.”
If you aren’t able to attend NAIAS these days but you happen to have an Xbox One (or a Windows 10-running PC) and Forza 7, the two cars can be checked out in detail courtesy of the game’s Forzavista feature. The developer says both Veloster versions have been “rendered in exacting detail” and if you are not a fan of the standard looks, sky’s the limit when it comes down to customizations. Players can swap out the stock wheels for a custom set, apply various engine and suspension upgrades, as well as slap on a variety of paints and liveries.
Video game aficionados with a soft spot for Hyundai will probably remember the previous Veloster Turbo made its debut in 2012 and was immediately included in Forza Motorsport 4. Now, you can get behind the virtual seat and drive the new version, as well as its range-topping N counterpart, which is actually the first N-branded Hyundai available in a video game.
If you are more interested in getting the real deal, the 2019 Veloster is scheduled to go on sale in the United States towards the end of the year. Aside from the beefier 201-hp Turbo and 275-hp N models, Hyundai will also sell you a lesser version with 147 horsepower acting as the entry-level variant.
In related news, Forza Horizon 3 is getting an enhanced Xbox One X version in native 4K to make the most of the console’s more powerful hardware.
Source: Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, Veloster N in Forza Motorsport 7
Hyundai Debuts 2019 Veloster Turbo and Veloster N in Forza Motorsport 7
- Both cars arrive in-game as free downloadable content on January 16, 2018
- First appearance of a production Hyundai N vehicle in any gaming franchise
DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2018 – Hyundai today unveiled the all-new 2019 Veloster Turbo and its high-performance counterpart, Veloster N, at the North American International Auto Show. As part of the reveal, Hyundai also announced that both cars will join the official roster of drivable vehicles in Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox and Windows 10.
While Veloster Turbo and Veloster N do not arrive in U.S. showrooms until later this year (second quarter 2018 for Veloster Turbo and fourth quarter 2018 for Veloster N), Forza Motorsport 7 players have a much shorter wait to get behind the virtual wheel: both cars become available in-game as part of a free downloadable content pack on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
“In a way, this is a homecoming for Veloster,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Remember that when the original Veloster Turbo was unveiled in 2012 here in Detroit, it simultaneously made its debut in the Forza franchise. It’s thrilling to collaborate with Microsoft and Turn 10 again to put the next-gen Veloster in Forza Motorsport 7. Forza is more than just a game. It’s a vibrant and active community of auto enthusiasts that includes dedicated in-game racers, painters, tuners, and photographers. That diverse group is reflective of the customers we want to reach with Veloster, and we’re excited to put them behind the wheel, starting tomorrow.”
Forza players will be able to fully appreciate the unique design of the 2019 Veloster Turbo and Veloster N thanks to Forza Motorsport 7’s Forzavista feature. Each car is rendered in exacting detail, and users can explore every detail, from the signature asymmetric bodystyle, to the cockpit layout, to the engine bay. Once players have the cars in their garages, they can further take advantage of Forza Motorsport’s deep personalization options to make their 2019 Velosters their own, including new wheels, powertrain and suspension upgrades, custom dynamic tunes, and unique paint schemes and racing liveries.
As part of the ongoing rollout of the 2019 Veloster, Forza Motorsport 7 players can also look forward to additional Veloster-related in-game opportunities such as Rivals events. More details will be made available about those plans in the future.
“The new Veloster is a unique vehicle with a lively vibe about it. I can’t wait to see how the Forza community takes Veloster Turbo and Veloster N and transforms them into extensions of their own personalities,” said Dean Evans. “Platforms like Forza give us access to a sophisticated and knowledgeable audience of car lovers—current and aspiring drivers alike. This is a really fun and exciting day for all of us at Hyundai.”