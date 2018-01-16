We are taking a short break from the Detroit Auto Show madness to share a fresh batch of spy images with the next-generation Audi Q3. Despite the extensive amount of swirly disguise, it’s easy to tell the all-new iteration of the premium crossover will adopt an evolutionary design as the cosmetic surgeons working in Ingolstadt are going to play it safe one more time.

Now that Audi has the Q2 acting as the entry-level crossover offering, there’s a good chance the new Q3 will grow a little bit in size and that should obviously pay dividends inside the cabin where we’re expecting more legroom as a result of stretching the wheelbase. In addition, the trunk’s capacity should enjoy a nice increase to make the Q3 a better companion during longer journeys.

Another product of the growing MQB family, the Q3 was seen undergoing testing and had all the production body panels in place. It must have been a fancier version judging by what seem to be full-LED headlights and taillights, with the latter adopting a high-tech look reminding us of the VW Tiguan.

While we can’t see the interior in the adjacent spy shots, the Audi Virtual Cockpit is surely going to be offered and there’s a good chance it will come standard across the range. From what we are able to observe, it looks like the infotainment system no longer sticks out from the dashboard, which is good news to us as we were never fans of tablet-style screens.

Audi is assembling the current Q3 at its factory in Győr, Hungary, but things will change with the new one as SEAT has been tasked to put together the posh crossover at home in Martorell, Spain. An official debut is slated to occur later this year and it won’t be Audi’s new CUV considering the Q8 is set to break cover in 2018 as well, along with the fully electric E-Tron.

