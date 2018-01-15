The new G-Class may be impressive, what with its new design and added capability, but even before you walk into the doors of the Cobo Center for the Detroit Auto Show, the German marque has something even more imposing on display – a classic 1979 G-Class embedded in resin. It’s the world’s largest display of synthetic resin, and further promotes Mercedes-Benz’s ongoing partnership with the Jurassic Park film franchise.

Weighing in at a whopping 44.4 tons (40,280 kilograms), and measuring in at 18.0 feet (5.4 meters) long, 8.4 feet (2.6 meters) wide, and 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) tall, it took a team of specialists a whole 90 days to create. Its massive size is even more impressive in person.

Inside the resin cube lies a 1979 280GE. As the name suggests, the SUV wields a 2.8-liter inline six that was good for 154 horsepower (114 kilowatts) and 167 pound-feet (226 Newton-meters) of torque when new. We don’t think this example will be going anywhere anytime soon, though, even if it is a completely original example.

The display not only promotes a partnership with the Jurassic Park film, but also gives visitors an idea at what to expect when they walk onto the show floor. Since 1979 the G-Class has been the go-to off-road vehicle in the German marque’s range. The SUV celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019, and comes with much more power than the original.

The 2019 G-Class will come with the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as the outgoing model. A total of 416 hp (310 kW) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) will come from the engine, paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission. The 2019 G-Class will hit the market late in 2018, pricing details are still to come.