DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2018 – Fans of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man will soon be introduced to the stylish design and exceptional performance capabilities of the all-new Hyundai Veloster as it will play a significant role in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. Teaming up with this major franchise is part of a global marketing initiative to launch the newly redesigned sporty coupe while increasing Hyundai’s brand awareness with Marvel fans around the world.

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster will find itself at home in the Super Hero world when it is used on screen in a hot pursuit. The heroic scene showcases the Veloster’s capabilities in serving as the ultimate escape vehicle as the tailing cars can’t handle the speed and handling of the Veloster—no matter its size.

“Similar to Marvel’s passionate fans, the Hyundai Veloster attracts customers who are always looking for that next extraordinary moment and yearn for new discoveries and opportunities,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “With both the Veloster and Ant-Man thriving on individuality, we feel this partnership is a great fit and we’re excited to be accompanying Marvel on their next adventure.”

Success is a given when it comes to Marvel, and the Ant-Man franchise provides a platform for global visibility. Released in 2015, Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man” achieved a global box office of $519M and quickly became a fan-favorite. The sequel is highly anticipated with talk of how the plot of the film could “shake up” the Marvel Cinematic universe.

“This film is a roller coaster ride from start to finish that will encourage viewers to see their worlds through a more adventurous, action-packed lens,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “The Veloster totally exemplifies the energetic, no-holds-barred attitude that accompanies this franchise, and we’re going to have a lot of fun working with Hyundai to see how we can share that mindset with fans all around the world.”

Other Hyundai vehicles will also be making their Hollywood debut in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which will be released in theaters on July 6.



About Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant-Man & the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com.