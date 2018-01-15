The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is officially the first U.S.-market vehicle that’s part of the automaker’s new N performance brand. It’s a far bolder, higher performance offering than the existing Veloster and Veloster Turbo that were also revealed today. N already launched overseas on the i30. The Veloster N, like the i30 N, was tested and developed at the Nürburgring.

In terms of mechanicals, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, versus the standard Turbo’s 1.6-liter. It delivers 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, that latter of which is available from 1,450 to 4,700 rpm – that’s up from 201 hp and 195 lb-ft in the regular 2019 Veloster. A six-speed manual is the only transmission choice, and Hyundai says that a stronger clutch and upgraded synchronizers were also added for N duty. That manual gearbox will also have an automatic rev-match system, as seen other performance models as diverse as the Honda Civic Type R and Chevy Corvette.

Chassis modifications begin with a “Power Sense” front suspension setup with a zero-scrub design; as in the Civic Type R, that should mitigate any torque steer and, according to Hyundai, delivers better steering feel and linearity. At both ends, an adaptive suspension is said to be able to counter roll, pitch, and dive, especially when dialed up to its “N” driving mode. And an electronically controlled limited-slip differential should further tamp down on unruly behavior.

At both ends, an adaptive suspension is said to be able to counter roll, pitch, and dive, especially when dialed up to its “N” driving mode. The rear multilink suspension also benefits from an extra reinforcement brace.

So, too, are the brakes upgraded, measuring 13.0 inches in diameter as standard or 13.6 inches if you elect an upgrade braking setup. The standard wheel-and-tire pack is Michelin Pilot SuperSports in 225/40 size on 18-inch wheels, while Pirelli P-Zeros are available as an option on 19-inch wheels, in 235/35 size.

Of course, there are plenty of visual tweaks to help the Veloster N stand apart from the regular model. As seen here, it wears the N-exclusive “Performance Blue” paint, new side skirts, a larger exhaust, a rear diffuser, a bigger hatchback spoiler, those aforementioned 18- or 19-inch wheels. The new front fascia specifically has new ducting to channel extra cooling air toward the enlarged brakes.

Interior adornments include bolstered cloth sport seats, plus a smattering of N-specific badges and other dress-up parts.

The 2019 Veloster N is an exciting step to upping Hyundai’s performance game in the U.S., and will no doubt be far more tempting to hot-hatch enthusiasts than the standard Turbo model. Hyundai also promises “a compelling affordability equation,” likely meaning that the N will be cheaper than its direct rivals. Those rivals range from the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Honda Civic Si, and Ford Focus ST, all the way up to the new Civic Type R, Focus RS, and Golf R.

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N goes on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Hyundai