Acura announced today that it will relaunch its Type-S performance lineup in the coming years. And it’s not simply a trim pack like the existing A-Spec models: Acura says that all the new Type-S models will have a unique engine.

There’s no word yet exactly which vehicles will be given the Type-S treatment, though Acura says that “multiple products” will launch over the coming years. The cars will get a new turbocharged V6 engine mated to the brand’s torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD). That engine will be exclusive to Acura – in other words, it won’t be shared with any Honda products.

The decision to reintroduce the performance models, Acura says, makes sense as the brand follows its new mantra of “Precision Crafted Performance.”

“Acura will pursue a unique powertrain strategy that underscores the brand's rightful place as the performance division of Honda,” Toshiaki Mikoshiba, president & CEO of American Honda Motor Co, said in a statement.

The last Type-S was the 2008 Acura TL. Upgrades included a more powerful engine, stronger brakes, and unique chassis tuning. Perhaps most memorable was the Acura RSX Type-S, with 200 horsepower from a super-high-revving VTEC engine, plus an ultra-slick six-speed manual gearbox.

That the new Type-S models will move to turbocharged power is not totally surprising given the trend toward turbocharging across the auto industry. Within Honda, for instance, the Civic Si and Type R have both adopted turbocharging instead of high-revving naturally aspirated engines.

Acura also reiterated today that it will offer an A-Spec trim level of every model going forward. The 2019 RDX is the first SUV to get the A-Spec treatment; that badge was first used on the 2004 TL sedan and is currently available on the TLX and ILX, as well as the new RDX. But A-Spec tends to be less extreme in terms of mechanical upgrades than what we’re expecting from the forthcoming Type-S models.

Source: Acura