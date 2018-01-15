A big win for Honda this morning, the new Accord is named 2018 North American Car of the Year. The excellent new midsize sedan bests the other two Car of the Year finalists, the Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry.

Elsewhere in the North American awards, the bigger and bolder Lincoln Navigator is named Truck of the Year (even though it's an SUV), beating its Ford counterpart, the Expedition, as well as the Chevy Colorado ZR2. For the North American Utility of the Year award, Volvo's stylish and good-to-drive XC60 takes the cake, beating the Honda Odyssey minivan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV.

Congratulations to the very deserving winners.