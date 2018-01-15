Seven years, two generations, and one hot 200-horsepower (149-kilowatt) turbo model later, and Hyundai is finally readying an all-new version of the Veloster for debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. An updated exterior design should help bring the feisty hatch more into the modern age, as will a dramatic update to the cabin. Rumor has it that a high-powered N model could even join the range, but we'll have to wait and see for sure.

You can watch the entire Hyundai live stream right here, beginning at 12:05 P.M. Eastern / 9:05 AM Pacific / 5:05 GMT.