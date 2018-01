Nissan’s official press conference during the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit starts today, Monday 15, at 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. Pacific / 15:35 GMT. Join us live from the event, as the automaker unveils its autonomous SUV concept, a brainchild of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility division.

Full reveal story of the study to follow seconds after the live stream starts.