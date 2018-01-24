Update

In addition to the photos, we now have spy video taken as the Evoque fleet came into town for fuel. See above.

The current generation Land Rover Range Rover Evoque continues to be a strong seller for the British brand, but it’s slowly approaching its well-deserved retirement after around six years on the market. Land Rover is already working on a new model, which is set to retain the today’s crossover basic dimensions, but to be better in nearly every possible way.

Seen in the attached spy photos is a completely camouflaged prototype of the new Evoque, wearing, most likely, its production body. All the exterior elements are covered in camo foil, but that’s not enough to hide the obvious resemblance to the Range Rover Velar.

The entry-level vehicle from the Range Rover lineup will grow slightly to make more room for the passengers in the interior. It won’t be an all-new model though, as it will use an evolution of the current model’s D8 architecture. However, the hardware hiding underneath the skin will be tweaked to make the SUV more comfortable and efficient than its predecessor.

The new Evoque could become the first-ever mild-hybrid vehicle of Land Rover. If rumors turn out to be true, the crossover will receive a system consisting of a 1.5-liter Ingenium gas engine, supported by a compact electric motor backed up by a 48-volt electric system. If approved for production, this version won’t arrive before the first years of the next decade.

Aside from the possible hybrid powertrain, the next-gen Evoque will continue to be offered with a range of four-cylinder turbocharged gas and diesel motors from the Ingenium family with power ranging from 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts) to about 300 hp (224 kW). Naturally, all the units will be massaged to be more fuel efficient and emit less CO2 and NOx emissions.

Look for an official premiere during the Paris Motor Show in early October 2018, with sales starting before the year’s end or early 2019.

Photos: Automedia