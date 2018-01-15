We are only a few hours away from the world premiere of the first-ever Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and it’s now easier to wait until the big debut in Detroit courtesy of a pretty revealing teaser video. Although the technical specifications are still shrouded in mystery, we can at least see most of the exterior design and how it will be different compared to the lesser models of the CLS range.

The most obvious upgrades are noticeable at the back where the stylish sedan has gained a new exhaust system with quad tips lending the CLS a sportier look also enhanced by the prominent trunk lid spoiler. Both the front and rear spoilers appear to be a wee bit more aggressive and there are model-exclusive alloy wheels backed by AMG-branded brake calipers.

The compulsory AMG logos can be seen at both ends of the car, while the left-front fender is adorned with the “Turbo 4Matic+” badge. The latter suggests the new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 will feature an all-wheel drive system similar to what the E63 models have, but that’s not really a surprise considering the CLS is essentially a more agile and upscale E-Class. Will the E63’s Drift Mode enabling a pure RWD mode be implemented in the CLS 53? It’s not known at this point, though we wouldn’t hold our breath for it.

Heralding the “53” series, the new CLS derivative will sit on top of the range as the "63" is not coming back for a new generation. Before you get too sad, there’s a perfectly good reason for that: the four-door AMG GT sedan will take its place. The cream of the crop in the CLS lineup is expected to feature a turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine teamed up with an electric motor delivering a combined output of well over 400 hp, which will be a nice upgrade over the 362-hp CLS 450 model. The hybrid punch will be channeled to both axles likely through a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

For the whole shebang, check back in the coming hours as the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 will premiere later today in the Motor City during the first press day of the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

Source: Mercedes