The new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition made its highly anticipated debut last night on the dawn of the North American International Auto Show and was formally introduced by none other than Steve McQueen’s granddaughter Molly. It was not the only Bullitt to grace the stage in Detroit as the Dark Highland Green ‘Stang was joined by its source of inspiration, the original movie car.

Built half a century ago on January 8, 1968, one of the world’s most famous vehicles has now been inducted by the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) into the National Historic Vehicle Register as the 21st car. Sean Kiernan of Nashville, Tennessee is the proud owner of the car, which has been owned by his family since 1974. They found it up for sale in a classified ad from the October 1974 issue of Road and Track in which its name was misspelled: “1968 Bullett Mustang driven by McQueen in the movie. Can be documented. Best offer.”

“Bullitt” fans know there were actually two vehicles built specifically for the movie, the heavily damaged “jump car” discovered recently in Mexico and the one featured here, the “hero car” driven by McQueen in many of the film’s scenes. After being featured in the movie, it served as the only car for Sean Kiernan’s parents and they never modified it. It racked up 46,000 miles (74,029 kilometers) and it was in 1981 when the Bullitt moved under its own power, around the same time when Sean was born.

It’s worth mentioning the 1968 Bullitt is not in the exact same specification as it was in the movie since the antenna was moved back to the right-front fender and the custom rearview mirror was replaced by a standard mirror. In addition, the former owner decided to install a Hurst shifter, while the front bumper and valance had to be replaced after the original ones were damaged after Sean’s grandfather backed into the car in the 1970s.

If you want to see more of this special Ford, you’ll be happy to hear the original Bullitt will be showcased later this year in an HVA documentary dubbed “Little Pieces: The Untold Story of the Bullitt Mustang.” Aside from featuring the automotive icon, the new documentary will include interviews with the Kiernan family and with people linked to the movie car. In addition, the famous pony car will embark on a tour, with HVA to announce details in the near future.

As a final note, Hagerty has an extensive piece about the Bullitt movie car and its interesting history.

Source: Ford