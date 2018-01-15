On the eve of 2018 Detroit Auto Show kicking off, Lexus has one last teaser of its upcoming LF-1 Limitless concept. This is our third peek at the vehicle, which Lexus is calling a "new flagship premium crossover." The short video clip does show a bit of what to expect tomorrow morning.

There’s a massive grille, which looks to continue the automaker’s spindle grille, and then we see a massive wheel. There’s a brief look inside where there’s a digital center console display with what looks like capacitive-touch buttons. We see a massive rear taillight spanning across the back hatch. The final shot is of the stylized headlight in operation. CALTY in Southern California designed the LF-1 Limitless, which also designed the FT-1 sports car.

The LF-1 Limitless is likely previewing the replacement to the Lexus LX, the automaker’s top-of-the-line SUV, which is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser. It’s also about time Lexus parts with the old LX platform, which is 20 years old and starts at $89,880. That is a lot of dough for a luxury crossover with plenty of aging bits.

The range-topping SUV will join Lexus’ expanding crossover lineup that includes the NX, the RX, and the GX. A smaller crossover called the UX is also coming, which is set to sit where the former CT 200h used to be in the lineup.

Lexus is calling the LF-1 Limitless a study that will redefine “the boundaries of luxury” and will be the “next genre in luxury crossover vehicles,” according to the automaker. While Lexus is calling this a study, a production vehicle will likely be coming down the pipe sooner rather than later.

Crossovers are all the rage right now, and with an updated LX and new UX in the lineup, Lexus could be in good position to cash in on customer demands with a five-crossover lineup that is relatively new inside and out.

We will know more tomorrow when the doors open the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. You can watch the Lexus press conference here, which is set to start at 8:35 a.m. EST.

Source: Lexus