The new Ford Mustang Bullitt may have been a surprise, but it was the second announcement at Ford’s Detroit Auto Show keynote speech that left most of us… shocked. The Blue Oval officially announced the return of the classic Mach 1 nameplate, but this time it would be adoring the backend of a performance electric vehicle. Ford suggests on its Twitter account that it could be an SUV.

We found out earlier in the month that both the Mustang and the F-150 pickup would be getting hybrid variants, but now we have details suggesting that another performance electric-oriented machine will be available in just few years. Ford is aiming for a release date of 2020 for the Mach 1, but neglected to give much else in the way of details. We already know that the confirmed hybrid Mustang will come with "V8 power and even more low-end torque," so here's hoping the Mach 1 will feature some of the same.

The new hybrid range will be part of Ford’s global electrification strategy, which will see "13 new global electrified vehicles" come ton market in the next five years. The company has already pledged a whopping $11 billion towards the initiative, which will go towards the development of both the Mach 1 mentioned here, an autonomous electric ride-sharing vehicle, and a few others. Part of that $11 billion investment will include $700 million to upgrade Ford’s Flat Rock, Michigan facility.

As far as the hybrid F-150 is concerned, we know that it will be built alongside the regular pickup at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan facility, but Ford said today in Detroit that it’s still "too early" to give out any concrete details. The Mach 1, the hybrid F-150, and the Mustang hybrid are scheduled should make their debut sometime in 2020. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for details on both.

Source: Ford